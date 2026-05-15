Character.AI, a conversational AI platform that enables users to create custom personas for entertainment, is at the center of a lawsuit with potentially far-reaching implications for the AI legal landscape and significant ethical and privacy concerns for patients trying to manage their health in the era of AI.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's administration filed the lawsuit, alleging that Character.AI's chatbot impersonated a doctor and violated the Medical Practice Act, a state law that prohibits individuals or entities from presenting themselves as medical professionals without proper licensure.

At the center of the lawsuit is an interaction with one of Character.AI's personas called "Emilie," a psychiatrist bot that said it attended medical school at Imperial College London and has been practicing for seven years. When asked whether it was licensed in Pennsylvania, it said it "did a stint in Philadelphia for a while," and provided a fake medical license number.

According to the lawsuit, there have been more than 45,500 user interactions with Emilie on Character.AI as of April 17, 2026. Research shows that seeking AI for health advice is increasingly common. A 2026 KFF poll found that approximately one-third of adults have turned to AI chatbots in the past year for physical or mental health information.

"We will not allow companies to deploy AI tools that mislead people into believing they are receiving advice from a licensed medical professional," Shapiro said in a press release.

"My Administration is taking action to protect Pennsylvanians, enforce the law, and make sure new technology is used safely. Pennsylvania will continue leading the way in holding bad actors accountable and setting clear guardrails so people can use new technology responsibly."

The Pennsylvania Department of State described the suit as the first enforcement action of its kind announced by a U.S. governor and the first action stemming from the department's initiative to protect consumers from unlicensed practice by a chatbot.

Jordan Cohen, a partner at Akerman who specializes in healthcare, highlighted the unique circumstances of this lawsuit. Cohen is not directly involved in the Character.AI case but noted that the lawsuit could be a sign of what's to come in the AI legal landscape.

"If Pennsylvania is successful," Cohen said, "I don’t see why other state regulators or AGs wouldn't launch similar claims."

Character.AI lawsuit explained The Character.AI platform touts its ability to empower users to "supercharge their imaginations," enabling them to create characters, narratives and settings, merging "storytelling, gaming, social connection, and creative expression," its website states. According to the filing, a professional conduct investigator for the Pennsylvania Department of State's Bureau of Enforcement and Investigation created a free Character.AI account using his Commonwealth email address. The investigator searched "psychiatry," which yielded numerous characters, including Emilie. The description for Emilie's character stated plainly: "Doctor of psychiatry. You are her patient." The investigator described symptoms of depression, and Emilie asked if he would like to book an assessment. The character then stated that it was licensed by the General Medical Council in the UK and provided the investigator with an invalid Pennsylvania medical license number, the lawsuit alleged. Pennsylvania's Medical Practice Act states that "it shall be unlawful for any person to practice, or attempt to offer practice, medicine and surgery, or other areas of practice requiring a license, certificate or registration from the board, as such practice is defined in this act, without having at the time of so doing a valid, unexpired, unrevoked and unsuspended license, certificate or registration issued under this act." The lawsuit asserts that Character.AI engaged in the unauthorized practice of medicine through its character, Emilie. This is not the first time that Character.AI has faced legal troubles. In January 2026, the company settled multiple lawsuits over allegations that its chatbots contributed to youth suicides and mental health crises. In Pennsylvania, the latest lawsuit is part of a statewide initiative to tackle predatory AI practices. So far in 2026, the state has launched an AI literacy toolkit and created an AI enforcement task force. "The feds are taking a hands-off, AI maximalist approach, which is leading the states to fill that gap," Cohen noted. This sets the stage for a patchwork of AI regulations and enforcement actions at the state level.