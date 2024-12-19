Is AI the key to understanding patient experience data?

As AI continues to proliferate in the healthcare industry, health IT vendors are testing the waters with an emerging use case: understanding patient experience data.

Indeed, patient experience data is the lifeblood of a healthcare organization's operations and practice improvement. The information is critical to understanding how hospital or clinic staff can create operational efficiencies that better serve the consumer and how providers themselves can deliver better care with more empathy and compassion.

Of course, the healthcare industry has had a solution for gaining those insights for decades. Patient experience surveys, including more formal CAHPS surveys and the home-grown ones some hospitals and clinics employ, have proven critical to understanding patient populations. Meanwhile, online provider reviews offer a lens into patient perceptions and provider reputation.

According to Jon Tanner, a product leader at patient surveying firm NRC Health, these insights have helped organizations draw tailored conclusions about certain patient demographics. Notably, patient satisfaction data has outlined key generational differences in the healthcare experience that Tanner said are critical for organizations treating an increasingly diverse population.

But in an increasingly consumer-focused healthcare landscape, those population-level insights won't be enough. Healthcare organizations want to know their patients on an individual level so they can provide a tailored healthcare experience. Faced with that reality, companies like NRC Health are tapping into modern technologies like AI to make those insights happen.

Understanding generational differences in patient experience Not every patient experiences the health system the same way, Tanner said. Using NRC Health's database, the company has been able to outline how younger patients might approach their care differently than older ones. These differences can fall into three buckets: how they get information, how they leave feedback and their expectations for care. Younger patients, for example, are more likely to use a handheld device like their smartphone to get information about their care. While 72% of Generation Z (Gen Z) and millennials used smartphones and social media to learn about their health and care, less than 50% of baby boomers did the same. That trend persists when looking at how the different generations rate their care. "We're still getting feedback from all the generations, it's just the mechanism in which they're choosing to do so," Tanner said. For example, around 36% of the silent generation and baby boomers are responding to traditional market research surveys, like CAHPS surveys or other surveys that healthcare organizations field. But as generations get younger, their response rates get way lower, Tanner said. Only about a fifth of millennials and about 10% of Gen Z respond to traditional market surveys. Instead, they leave online provider reviews, with around 29% of millennials and 40% of Gen Z doing so. Finally, expectations for the care experience also diverge by generation, Tanner stated. For example, older patients tend to value the competency of their provider more than the overall respect the provider shows them. Conversely, younger patients assume their provider will be competent. Instead, they strongly value a respectful patient-provider relationship. Younger patients are also swayed by bad experiences across the care experience, Tanner added. If the clinical quality and patient-provider interaction were perfect, younger patients would still be deterred by a terrible billing experience, for example. These generations are also put off by long wait times.

Generational differences guide operational decisions With these insights, health systems have been able to adopt the strategies and tools they need to provide a good patient experience for every population. When a healthcare organization knows it will get lower survey response rates after treating more Gen Z and millennial patients, it can augment its outreach strategies. This includes scanning Healthgrades, Google, Yelp and other online provider review websites to glean insights. It can also mean setting up QR codes throughout the clinic to elicit more survey responses from younger patients to avoid non-response bias. "It's important to avoid making assumptions or misplacing people into those generations," Tanner cautioned. "That's definitely not the intent of analyzing data by generations. I think it's the biggest mistake you can make." Put simply, healthcare organizations should avoid treating a specific population like a monolith. That can be accomplished by ensuring the clinic maintains multiple modalities for interacting with patients. For example, clinics can accept cash payments and offer Apple Pay. They might set up online self-scheduling and keep some call center staff employed to book appointments. "The generational view helps make sure you have broad strokes and channels and capabilities covered," Tanner stated. "But when it comes to interacting with any one person, driving that down to individual preferences is what you need to do." To that end, hospitals and health systems need to know what each patient wants. That can be accomplished through certain opt-in programs, documenting previous patient encounters and gathering patient experience survey data. Organizations can do a lot by knowing that an individual wants to book and pay online but was unhappy with the communication during their most recent visit. But perhaps therein lies the problem for many health systems. Between patient feedback on clinic operations and their clinical experiences with providers, there is a nearly insurmountable breadth of information healthcare organizations need to manage and, more importantly, understand.