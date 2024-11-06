Effects of nurse burnout on patient safety, satisfaction

Clinician burnout doesn't just have consequences for provider well-being. According to a new study in JAMA Network Open, the effects of nurse burnout also include patient safety issues and lower patient satisfaction ratings.

Overall, nurse burnout had a large negative effect on safety climate and culture, as well as a moderately negative effect on safety grades in healthcare settings, the researchers wrote.

These findings come as healthcare stares down a significant clinician burnout problem.

"Burnout syndrome has been characterized by emotional exhaustion, depersonalization, and a diminished sense of personal accomplishment and is typically observed to be the result of chronic workplace stress," the researchers, who hail from Harvard and Stanford University, explained in the study's introduction.

Nurse burnout has become increasingly commonplace, especially following the pandemic, the study authors added. According to separate data from the American Nurses Foundation, 56% of nurses experienced burnout in 2023.

High rates of clinician and nurse burnout do not come without consequences. In addition to the problems burnout syndrome can cause among providers themselves, this latest report, which looked at 85 studies involving more than 288,000 nurses from 32 countries, found that nurse burnout also impacts the patient experience.

Nurse burnout harms patient safety efforts Notably, the researchers found that nurse burnout rates affect patient safety. For example, nurses experiencing burnout were more likely to report a poor safety climate or culture, the researchers said. Additionally, experiences of nurse burnout were linked to poorer safety grades in healthcare settings, somewhat higher rates of hospital-acquired infections, higher rates of patient falls, more medication errors, more pressure ulcers and overall more adverse events. These findings were unsurprising, considering how burnout is characterized. Nurses who are emotionally exhausted or experiencing depersonalization at work might be more likely to be involved in a medical error or adverse event, the researchers posited. Notably, factors like educational attainment among nurses moderated patient safety issues. Having a bachelor's degree lessened the negative impact burnout had on patient safety, while having a graduate degree had the same effect on clinical quality. These findings indicate that supporting more nurse education and training could help mitigate burnout. Patients feel the effects of nurse burnout, too, the report added. Overall, nurse burnout was moderately linked with lower patient satisfaction ratings. This finding is noteworthy, considering the role patient satisfaction and loyalty play in an industry increasingly defined by consumerism.