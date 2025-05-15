Is there implicit bias in patient clinical notes?

Black or Hispanic patients are more likely to read stigmatizing language in their patient portal clinical notes and less likely to read positive language than their White counterparts, according to a new study in JAMA Network Open exploring implicit bias in clinical notes.

These findings raise concerns about healthcare discrimination, especially following a 21st Century Cures Act mandate allowing patients free access to read their provider's clinical notes. When a Black patient views clinical notes written with stigmatizing language, it could erode patient trust and potentially discourage patient care access in the future.

Inequities in clinical note language The researchers looked at more than 18,000 clinical notes for patients admitted for labor and birth between 2017 and 2019. From there, the team used natural language processing to scan the clinical notes to detect stigmatizing language, which was subdivided into four categories, such as marginalized language or identities, difficult patient, unilateral or authoritarian decisions and questioning patient credibility. The team likewise scanned the clinical notes to identify positive language categories, such as respecting patient autonomy or noting a patient's power or privilege. All said, Black patients were more likely to have providers use both positive and negative language about them in their clinical notes. Specifically, Black patients were 25% more likely to have clinicians use stigmatizing language and 18% more likely to have positive language in their clinical notes compared to their White peers. The researchers specified that language falling into the preferred language or autonomy category was frequently used in clinical notes about Black patients. In terms of stigmatizing language used, the team said Black patients were among the most likely to see more marginalized language and language describing them as difficult patients. Meanwhile, Hispanic patients were 10% less likely to have their providers use positive language about them in their clinical notes. For Asian and Pacific Islander patients, that figure was 29%.

Risks to health equity Racial differences in how healthcare providers write about patients in clinical notes is indicative of a larger industry problem about implicit bias, the researchers said. Take, for example, the higher odds Black patients have of reading negative clinical notes. "Black patients had the highest frequency of stigmatizing language documented in their clinical notes," the researchers said. "This may be explained by implicit biases that influence clinician perceptions and documentation practices. These biases can affect a clinician’s decision-making for treatments and their interaction with patients, contributing to racial and ethnic disparities in documentation practices." In addition to clinical decision-making, implicit bias can harm the patient-provider relationship. If stigmatizing language makes its way into patient-provider communication, patients might have poor healthcare experiences and even stop trusting their providers. That risks overall patient access to care. To add insult to injury, patients have a legal right to read and review the clinical notes in question, per the information blocking rules under the 21st Century Cures Act. When patients read what could be perceived as unflattering language about themselves, the patient-provider relationship could be damaged.