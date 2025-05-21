61% of consumers would pay for a premium patient experience

More than half of healthcare consumers would be willing to pay for a better healthcare experience than they're currently getting, a new survey finding Qualtrics researchers indicated could be driving the concierge medicine trend.

The survey of 10,000 U.S. consumers asked whether they would be willing to pay more for a better, "premium" experience across numerous service sectors, including in primary care. Overall, 61% of healthcare consumers said they'd be willing to pay extra for a premium experience.

This is essential as healthcare expands its understanding of patient loyalty. An industry defined by its slim margins, boosting patient loyalty is of utmost importance for generating revenue.

"Companies that deliver great experiences prioritize the human connection with customers," Isabelle Zdatny, head of thought leadership at XM Institute, said in a press release. "This is a critical time for CX leaders, with outsized rewards for those that get it right. During uncertain times, consumers gravitate toward brands they already know and trust, creating a huge opportunity for organizations to build even stronger connections with their customers."

Notably, healthcare was the industry with the fewest consumers saying they're willing to pay extra for better service. Consumers were more willing to upgrade for air travel, rideshare services or using an investment management service than they were for healthcare.

This finding could indicate that patients are already generally satisfied with their primary care experiences. However, it could also indicate that patients have a baseline assumption of premium healthcare as their right and are unwilling to pay for an upgrade.

Still, healthcare consumers flagged a number of opportunities where their primary care offices can improve. Those areas include addressing medical needs, care or treatment affordability and starting the appointment on time.

Healthcare consumers said that addressing medical needs and ensuring healthcare affordability are leading areas where primary care providers can delight patients. Likewise, consumers indicated that primary care offices should focus on their provider directories or provider search functions, helping patients to find a clinician who fits their needs.