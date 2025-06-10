Getty Images
Non-English speakers face breast cancer treatment delays
Patients with limited English proficiency face breast cancer treatment delays of up to 11 days, but language services can attenuate potential poor outcomes.
Patients with limited English proficiency might have to wait longer to start breast cancer treatment, but new research in JAMA Network Open shows that comprehensive language services and patient navigation might help attenuate poor outcomes associated with breast cancer treatment delays.
The study, completed by researchers from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Harvard Medical School, showed that patients with limited English proficiency (LEP) are about as likely to survive breast cancer as their English-speaking counterparts.
However, they also wait around 11 days longer to initiate care.
This finding challenges the notion that cancer treatment delays can beget poorer outcomes and sometimes even higher mortality rates. The researchers credited the similar survivorship to the comprehensive language services and patient navigation services offered at the study facility.
Although LEP patients might face systemic barriers to care, such as having a low income, patient-centered services once they do get into care might help attenuate poor outcomes.
Non-English speakers wait 11 more days for treatment
The researchers detected similar health outcomes for English speakers and non-English speakers, particularly in terms of disease-specific survival, disease-free survival and overall survival.
However, those who didn't speak English had to wait 29% longer to receive breast cancer treatment.
Individuals whose preferred language was not English waited a median of 49 days between their initial biopsy, which is part of the screening process, and definitive surgery, which is part of the treatment process.
Comparatively, individuals whose preferred language was English waited a median of 38 days between biopsy and definitive surgery, or 11 days less than those who do not speak English.
Language supports mediate systemic care barriers
The researchers concluded that language preference is not a good predictor of breast cancer survival, at least when a hospital employs adequate supports for individuals who don't speak English.
The academic medical center where the study took place offered comprehensive interpreter services and culturally responsive patient navigation. Patient navigators and interpreters were bilingual in English as well as Mandarin and Cantonese Chinese, which was the most common language spoken by the LEP members of the study population.
"This familiarity with the patients' primary language and cultural norms likely eased communication and may have minimized care discrepancies for this patient population," the researchers said.
This enhanced and supportive care is important as LEP patients face external, systemic barriers to care that are likely the culprit of the care delays, the researchers offered.
LEP study participants were more likely to be insured under Medicaid and live in low-income neighborhoods, which the study's authors pointed out have previously been linked to poorer healthcare access.
"Additionally, the significantly longer delays from diagnosis to surgery in the [LEP] group, particularly among patients from low-income communities, suggest that systemic barriers, such as difficulties in navigating the health care system or securing timely appointments, may still exist," the researchers said.
As noted above, language preference alone is not a great predictor of breast cancer outcomes and survivorship, the researchers stressed. When LEP patients have access to comprehensive language services and patient navigation, their outcomes can be equal to those of their peers.
"Addressing the broader social and structural determinants of health that disproportionately affect patients with [LEP] remains critical," the researchers concluded. "Interventions aimed at reducing treatment delays, improving health literacy, and ensuring culturally sensitive communication could further enhance outcomes for this vulnerable population."
