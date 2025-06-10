Non-English speakers face breast cancer treatment delays

Patients with limited English proficiency might have to wait longer to start breast cancer treatment, but new research in JAMA Network Open shows that comprehensive language services and patient navigation might help attenuate poor outcomes associated with breast cancer treatment delays.

The study, completed by researchers from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Harvard Medical School, showed that patients with limited English proficiency (LEP) are about as likely to survive breast cancer as their English-speaking counterparts.

However, they also wait around 11 days longer to initiate care.

This finding challenges the notion that cancer treatment delays can beget poorer outcomes and sometimes even higher mortality rates. The researchers credited the similar survivorship to the comprehensive language services and patient navigation services offered at the study facility.

Although LEP patients might face systemic barriers to care, such as having a low income, patient-centered services once they do get into care might help attenuate poor outcomes.

Non-English speakers wait 11 more days for treatment The researchers detected similar health outcomes for English speakers and non-English speakers, particularly in terms of disease-specific survival, disease-free survival and overall survival. However, those who didn't speak English had to wait 29% longer to receive breast cancer treatment. Individuals whose preferred language was not English waited a median of 49 days between their initial biopsy, which is part of the screening process, and definitive surgery, which is part of the treatment process. Comparatively, individuals whose preferred language was English waited a median of 38 days between biopsy and definitive surgery, or 11 days less than those who do not speak English.