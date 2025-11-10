Disparities in premature deaths raise Medicare equity issues

Black adults have a 35% higher premature death rate compared to White adults, a trend researchers said in JAMA Health Forum should raise concerns about health equity in certain benefits, like Medicare coverage.

All working adults help finance the Medicare program through payroll tax contributions with the expectation that those adults will access Medicare benefits when they turn 65. But if certain populations are at higher risk for premature death, they might not ever see those Medicare benefits, despite paying into them.

This creates some health equity concerns, the researchers said.

Black adults have higher premature death rates Using Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) National Vital Statistics System microdata and CDC WONDER population estimates, the researchers calculated risk for premature death, defined as death between age 18-64. Overall, premature death rates rose in the United States between 2012 and 2022, regardless of race. In 2012, there were 243 premature deaths per 100,000 adults. By 2022, that number grew 27.2% to 309 premature deaths per 100,000 adults. That increase might have been driven by disproportionate increase in premature deaths among Black adults, the researchers added. In 2012, there were 309 premature deaths per 100,000 adults compared to 247 premature deaths for White individuals. That's a disparity of 62 deaths, or 25%, for Black individuals. By 2022, that gap widened. There were 427 deaths per 100,000 adults among Black people, compared to 316 deaths among White people. That's a gap of 111 deaths, or 35%, for Black people. Perhaps more striking is the disparity in rate of change, the researchers said. Over the decade, Black adults saw a 38.2% increase in premature deaths. That's compared to a 27.7% increase among White populations.