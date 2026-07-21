Survey: Hospital brand loyalty drives care access decisions

New survey data from U.S. News & World Report shows that hospital brand loyalty is one of the biggest drivers of patients' care access decisions, cementing consumer engagement as a must-have in today's healthcare landscape.

The survey, which included 500 people in the U.S. who've sought care for themselves or a loved one in the past 24 months, revealed that most folks are interested in receiving all or most of their care within a single hospital system. When choosing a new healthcare provider, most (53%) patients either choose a hospital first or select a hospital and a provider at the same time.

According to the researchers, this indicates that patients want a cohesive healthcare experience, with their doctor being affiliated with their hospital or health system of choice.

Still, hospital brand loyalty hasn't completely taken over. The survey showed that patients who've built a relationship with a healthcare provider remain most interested in maintaining it. Specifically, 80% of patients would switch hospital systems, not providers, if their usual source of care were to make a switch.

But that remaining 20% of patients are notable. It shows that a sizeable group of patients is prioritizing where they'd receive hospital care, potentially marking a shift toward hospital brand loyalty.

"When patients seek care for a new health issue, they aren't just choosing a single provider -- they are choosing a comprehensive care partner for their full spectrum of care," Sumita Singh, executive vice president and general manager of Health at U.S. News, said in a press release. "This strong hospital brand loyalty shows that consumers highly value the safety, technology and coordinated care that a trusted healthcare system provides."

How do patients pick healthcare providers? Of course, patients' decisions to find a new provider are more complex than brand affiliation. According to U.S. News, patients' decisions come down to various factors, including: Clinical expertise/success rates (22%)

Years of experience (17%)

Location (17%)

Referral from another clinician (17%)

Patient experience ratings (10%)

Referral from friends/family (9%)

Gender, language or cultural compatibility (8%) There's also hospital or office location to account for, the survey continued. Notably, the extent to which patients consider location differs depending on the type of care they access. Overall, convenient location is essential for patients. But between routine visits and more specialized care, some patients are more flexible, the survey revealed. For example, nearly two-thirds of respondents (62%) said office location was very important when accessing routine care. When accessing more specialized care, a third of patients said they'd be willing to drive more than three hours.