OpenAI debuts AI model GPT-Rosalind to speed up drug discovery

OpenAI on Thursday unveiled "GPT-Rosalind," the company's first artificial intelligence model that aims to help life sciences companies speed up early-stage research in biology, drug discovery and translational medicine.

GPT-Rosalind was built to help address inefficiencies in an industry where it typically takes 10–15 years to get a drug approved, OpenAI said. The launch reflects the AI giant's broader effort to develop AI systems that accelerate scientific breakthroughs and support progress in human health.

Named after the trailblazing chemist and X-ray crystallographer Dr. Rosalind Franklin, GPT-Rosalind combines advanced reasoning capabilities with improved integration across scientific tools, databases and experimental processes to accelerate drug discovery and optimize research workflows.

"Gains made at the earliest stages of discovery compound downstream in better target selection, stronger biological hypotheses and higher-quality experiments," OpenAI said in a statement.

Built on top of OpenAI's newest internal models, GPT-Rosalind enables multi-step reasoning across fields such as chemistry, genomics and protein engineering, helping scientists identify connections that might otherwise be missed. It also includes enterprise-grade security controls and access management suitable for highly regulated scientific environments.

Organizations, including Amgen, Moderna, Thermo Fisher Scientific and the Allen Institute, among others, are working with OpenAI to apply GPT-Rosalind across workflows to accelerate R&D, OpenAI said.

GPT-Rosalind is currently available as a research preview in ChatGPT, Codex and the API for eligible institutions in the access program. OpenAI also offers a Life Sciences research plugin for Codex that connects users to more than 50 scientific tools and data sources, streamlining common workflows such as literature reviews, sequence analysis and dataset discovery.

The announcement follows OpenAI's recent partnership with pharma giant Novo Nordisk, announced on Tuesday, to advance its AI drug discovery capabilities and identify promising drug candidates more quickly.

It also comes days after Amazon Web Services launched Amazon Bio Discovery, an agentic AI application built to speed up preclinical drug discovery of new antibody therapies.

Alivia Kaylor is a scientist and the senior site editor of Pharma Life Sciences.