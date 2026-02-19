35 AI content generators to explore in 2026

Since the debut of ChatGPT in November 2022, generative AI has been changing the way content is created, inspiring a massive flurry of notoriety, skepticism and controversy. So much so that the Miriam Webster Word of the Year for 2025 was "slop," referring to the glut of low-quality, generic or meaningless content generated in bulk by AI.

ChatGPT has made generative AI (GenAI) publicly available and proved useful to non-technical business users for a variety of content generation use cases in business, including writing, research, documentation, coding, debugging, customer service, marketing, HR, training and scheduling. As a result, AI content generators have proliferated for various business and personal purposes.

With the rise of multimodal capabilities, many of today's content generators can handle several different types of media. These AI content generators can receive data in one format and produce an output in another format -- for example, ingesting an audio file to produce a transcript. Advancements like these in the AI content generator market have led to increased AI adoption, with businesses modifying their practices and raising their expectations for content creation using AI.

Content generators can be applied to many different fields , including the following:

AI-generated content is not just limited to mimicking human writers. It also exists in other media, such as image, speech, video, music and code. The algorithms used to generate content often come in the form of large language models ( LLMs ), such as the GPTs, Claude and DeepSeek.

AI content generators

Today's AI content generator tools can address every medium -- some paid and some free. Many of them are based on similar technology and add features to meet specific user needs. But it can be challenging to keep up with their capabilities, applications and differences. So, for easier reading, the following 35 content generators are organized by content type and listed alphabetically.

Written and multimodal generators

Copilot is Microsoft's AI assistant embedded across Microsoft products, including Windows, Microsoft 365 and developer tools. Copilot can help users generate text, summarize text, analyze data and assist with coding.

ChatGPT is a chatbot powered by machine learning that's trained to engage in realistic dialogue. The chatbot can debug code, challenge incorrect premises and refuse to respond to certain requests. The model produces convincing content but can struggle with factual accuracy. It was trained using reinforcement learning and is informed by previous OpenAI projects such as GPT-3. It can also generate images from a text prompt.

ChatSonic is a dialogue-focused content generator from Writesonic built on top of a collection of general-purpose models with added features. ChatSonic is connected to Google's knowledge graph and includes up-to-date information from the internet. The tool focuses on helping brands retain and refine their voice.

Claude is a conversational AI tool developed by Anthropic. Claude is for enterprise and professional use and supports document analysis, summarization and question answering. It provides a principle-based approach to performing chatbot functions with a focus on long context. Newer versions of Claude are deployed across web interfaces, APIs and enterprise integrations. Anthropic was founded by two former OpenAI employees.

Gemini is a family of multimodal AI models that can process and generate text, images, audio and code. Gemini is integrated into many Google products, including Google Workspace and Search. It also has enterprise offerings.

Jasper AI is a long-form AI copywriting tool and article generator that includes many content generation templates in a collection of languages. Jasper's user interface is simple to use and lets content creators specify SEO keywords and tone of voice in the prompt.

Magic Write is an AI text generation feature for Canva. Users can prompt Magic Write to brainstorm, generate outlines and create content ideas. It was developed using GPT-3.

Perplexity AI is an AI-powered search engine. It includes many of the same natural language functions that ChatGPT offers. Perplexity can provide sources to back up the answers it has generated. It functions more as a search engine than an original writer but still generates original content.

Rytr is an AI content generator that lets content creators specify a content use case, tone of voice and keywords. It also comes with plugins for WordPress.

Spellbook is writing software designed to help transactional lawyers with legal drafting. Spellbook can draft new contract clauses, list common negotiation points based on the contract and create contract summaries.

Wordtune is an AI tool from AI21 Labs that can perform a variety of general language tasks, such as rewriting sentences and citing sources.

Image generators

Adobe Firefly is a GenAI system integrated with Adobe Creative Cloud. It supports text-to-image generation, generative fill and vector creation, with a focus on commercially safe content.

Craiyon, originally called DALL-E mini, was developed by researchers at Google and Hugging Face. It produces a batch of AI-generated images in response to a text prompt. The images are often blurry, unrealistic and generally lower quality than that of Midjourney, Stable Diffusion and DALL-E.

DALL-E is OpenAI's image generator that creates images and art from a simple text prompt. Integrated with ChatGPT, DALL-E can use a caption to make realistic edits to images, remove components and change image texture. It can also create several variations of an existing image based on the original. DALL-E uses diffusion, which starts with a random pattern of dots and creates an image from it.

Midjourney is an image generator hosted on a Discord server and dedicated web app. Users can manipulate the generator via Discord bot commands or through a web app. It generates realistic-looking images based on text prompts. Some users have noted that earlier Midjourney output resembled paintings rather than photographs. Users are encouraged to post their creations on designated X --formerly known as Twitter -- and Reddit pages to help train the system.

Stable Diffusion is Stability AI's generator that can create photorealistic images from inputted text. It can also be used to fill in missing or deteriorated pieces of art and has an easy-to-use in-browser function through DreamStudio. Stable Diffusion uses diffusion to create images.

Music and audio generators

Dadabots is a generative neural network that creates a constant live stream of artificial music in different genres and raw audio neural networks that imitate bands. Its infinite bass solo video, for example, was a 24/7 stream of emulated bass noises. Dadabots doesn't have practical uses in an enterprise setting and is primarily an art project. It predates the release of ChatGPT.

ElevenLabs is an AI voice generation platform that can create spoken audio in several languages and styles. Its uses include narration and voiceovers.

Harmonai is a community-driven organization that creates open source tools for generating novel sounds based on a diffusion process that manipulates white into audio samples automatically. Harmonai aims to develop open source audio synthesis and manipulation tools. It released Dance Diffusion, which has six publicly available music generation models -- each trained on different data sets.

Moises is an AI stem splitter and generator. Users can upload an audio file to Moises and isolate particular pieces of the audio file, such as instruments or voices. Moises also lets users generate artificial stems -- isolated pieces of audio -- to add into the file.

MusicGen is a language model that lets users generate audio from a description, an example file or a sound clip recorded directly from the device's microphone. It was created by Meta.

Soundraw is an AI music generator that can generate royalty-free background music. Users can choose the tempo, mood, genre and theme of the song.

Code generators

CodeWhisperer is an AI coding companion from Amazon that provides AWS users with code recommendations based on existing code and comments. It can also highlight code that might create a security vulnerability and suggest changes. It is integrated with the broader Amazon Q development environment.

CodeWP is an AI code generator specifically for WordPress. It works with JavaScript, PHP, WooCommerce, Breakdance, Oxygen and Regex conditions. CodeWP minimizes the time spent on development. Like other content generators, CodeWP works based on small text prompts.

Cursor is an AI native code editor that embeds language models in the development workflow. It enables code generation and refactoring across whole code repositories.

GitHub Copilot is an AI-powered code generator that generates code from natural language prompts in the code comments. A coder could write "design a website landing page," for example, and Copilot would produce the appropriate code. Copilot is free to use for verified students, teachers and open source project maintainers. Others can use Copilot with a paid subscription or for free with usage limits. CoPilot also has an Enterprise tier that corporate developers use as a pair programmer with internal source code.

Replit is a cloud-based development platform that emphasizes agentic workflows and provides code generation, explanation and debugging assistance.

Tabnine is a coding assistant that predicts and generates a programmer's next lines of code based on syntax. It makes suggestions based on a coder's style and programming patterns and works with a variety of languages, including Ruby, Python, Rust and Go.

Other generators

Absci is a drug creation company that designs antibodies from scratch using AI. Its Integrated Drug Creation Platform designs antibodies without prior training on an existing target. The goal is to speed up the process of drug discovery, enabling the design of new drugs and personalized medicine. A scientist, for example, could prompt the model with a target protein from which the program generates an antibody in response.

Creo from PTC is a computer-aided design system that uses generative design to expedite the design of physical objects. It also optimizes designs based on material and manufacturing requirements.

Grok by Elon Musk startup xAI has internet browsing capability and can answer users based on up-to-date information on the web. Grok is designed to answer questions that other AI systems might typically avoid and have a more humorous tone.

Runway is a creative platform offering AI-powered video generation and editing tools, including background removal, video transformation and generative effects.

Search Assist is an AI feature in the DuckDuckGo search engine that uses a variety of web pages to summarize answers to questions. It aims to limit natural language models' tendency to hallucinate answers and provide incorrect information.

Sora is a text-to-video generation model from OpenAI, designed to create short video clips from natural language prompts, supporting realistic motion and scene continuity.

You.com is an AI-powered search engine that provides search infrastructure for enterprise teams. On the consumer platform, users query You.com, and the search engine returns a summary of search results in a conversational tone. You.com also provides citations for its responses, but it's not limited to text, also featuring an image generator and code generator.

