DOJ forms West Coast Strike Force to stop healthcare fraud

The Department of Justice recently announced a new group that will target healthcare fraud schemes in some Western states.

Through DOJ's National Fraud Enforcement Division, the new West Coast Health Care Fraud Strike Force will zero in on fraud, waste and abuse in Arizona, Nevada and Northern California, bringing together the U.S. Attorney's Offices in those regions with the DOJ's Health Care Fraud Section.

Aggressive action across the three districts is "urgent and undeniable," DOJ stated in the press release Thursday.

DOJ said the strike force approach has been effective at stopping healthcare fraud schemes, resulting in the collective prosecution of over 6,200 defendants who billed federal healthcare programs and private payers for over $45 billion.

The approach has been in place for nearly two decades, leveraging advanced data analytics and specialized, multidistrict teams to identify and prosecute major healthcare fraud. The strike forces operate in nine other regions, including the Northeast, Florida, Texas and the Midwest. DOJ also recently expanded the approach in Massachusetts.

DOJ is applying the strike force model on the other end of the country after data showed a recent uptick in healthcare fraud in the three districts.

A key area within the new strike force's jurisdiction is Silicon Valley, which "has become ground zero for technology-driven health care fraud schemes," according to U.S. Attorney General for the Northern District of California Craig H. Missakian.

Silicon Valley is one of the country's most significant healthcare technology hubs. The new strike force will provide better federal enforcement resources there and to the districts of Arizona and Nevada, where fraud schemes migrated to from Northern California, DOJ stated.

"Driven by data showing a significant and accelerating increase in health care fraud across all three districts, the Strike Force builds on a foundation of recent landmark prosecutions -- including the successful prosecution of digital health technology executives in the Northern District of California and the dismantling of Medicaid, sober home, and wound care fraud schemes in the District of Arizona," said Assistant Attorney General Colin McDonald of the DOJ's Fraud Division.

The strike force will also coordinate with the HHS Office of the Inspector General, FBI, DEA and other law enforcement agencies to coordinate actions against healthcare fraud, waste and abuse.