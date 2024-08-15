How telehealth providers can mitigate healthcare fraud risk

Among health IT stakeholders, it is well-known that with greater technology utilization comes a greater risk of healthcare fraud and, by extension, government scrutiny. Telehealth providers have learned this lesson firsthand after utilization soared to new heights during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Department of Justice started to examine the telehealth arena more closely.

The DOJ has cracked down heavily on telehealth-related healthcare fraud in the last few years. One estimate shows that enforcement actions from 2020 through 2023 led to criminal charges against more than 175 individuals and allegations of over $8 billion in telehealth fraud.

Healthcare law experts noted that the unique characteristics of telehealth that benefit patients also increase the potential for fraud.

"For the last five years, maybe six years, telehealth has been one of the preeminent enforcement focuses for the DOJ," said Jay Dewald, head of healthcare investigations for the United States at law firm Norton Rose Fulbright and a former federal prosecutor. "Telehealth can be deployed very effectively to bring patient care where it doesn't otherwise exist or to bring it to folks in their homes when they really shouldn't be out and about. That said, the distance and the deploying of technology creates issues [and] the potential for fraud."

Telehealth providers are ultimately responsible for remaining in regulatory compliance and avoiding fraudulent activity. In addition to staying up-to-date on regulatory changes, providers need to understand how the DOJ approaches fraud enforcement in the telehealth arena and establish protocols to reduce fraud risk.

What telehealth providers can learn from recent DOJ enforcement actions Though telehealth faced DOJ scrutiny before the pandemic, there has been an uptick in enforcement in the last few years. Among these, one case stands out as an especially vital lesson for telehealth providers: the Done Health indictments. In June, the DOJ arrested and charged the leaders of telemental health company Done Health for an alleged Adderall distribution and healthcare fraud scheme. Done Health founder and CEO Ruthia He and clinical president David Brody, MD, allegedly instructed Done prescribers to prescribe Adderall and other stimulants even if the healthcare consumer did not qualify, as well as ordered that initial patient encounters be under 30 minutes, among other allegations. According to Dewald, the Done indictments include several hallmarks of telehealth-enabled fraud, including kickback payments. "A fundamental element of these things is paying kickbacks," he said. "In almost every one of these announcements, you'll see kickbacks to the physicians, to the marketers, even to the companies themselves. And these are often schemes that just couldn't even exist without those kickbacks, without that multilevel marketing kind of flow of funds down to the people who really make it happen." In the Done case, He allegedly created a compensation structure that paid Done prescribers only for the number of patients who received prescriptions rather than medical visits, telehealth consultations, or time spent caring for patients after an initial consultation. Then when you combine that with drug distribution, and especially with controlled drug distribution, the DOJ will take that very seriously because they don't want the use of telemedicine to [be linked to] e-prescribing drugs and controlled substances that are not necessary. Jolie ApicellaPartner, Wiggin and Dana LLP The indictments are especially pertinent as mental healthcare is one of the most popular use cases for telehealth. Even as telehealth visit volume dropped by 45.8% from the second quarter of 2020 to the fourth quarter of 2022, the share of telehealth visits for behavioral health conditions jumped from 41.8% in the first quarter of 2020 to 62.8% in the fourth quarter of 2022. "Then when you combine that with drug distribution, and especially with controlled drug distribution, the DOJ will take that very seriously because they don't want the use of telemedicine to [be linked to] e-prescribing drugs and controlled substances that are not necessary," said Jolie Apicella, partner at law firm Wiggin and Dana LLP. " And that's exactly what we saw in the Done case." The Done case presents one of the worst-case scenarios of unfettered virtual prescribing capabilities, which might influence the Drug Enforcement Administration's (DEA) decision-making around telehealth prescriptions. In 2023, the DEA announced it planned to end the regulatory flexibility that allowed providers to remotely prescribe Schedule II controlled substances, like Adderall, Oxycodone, Vicodin, and Ritalin, without a prior in-person examination. After significant pushback from the industry, the DEA relented and agreed to extend the flexibility through the end of 2024. "It's definitely a difficult balance," Apicella said. "I think we saw the same thing in the opioid space because people obviously do need painkillers, but it's highly, highly addictive. So, it's difficult for the DEA, and I think it's the same thing here." Outside of virtual prescribing, telehealth-related healthcare fraud schemes typically lack a genuine physician-patient relationship and involve aggressive marketing and upselling. Dewald noted that the elderly and disabled are especially susceptible to schemes in which the physician spends very limited or no time with the patient but signs off on treatments, including drugs, testing, and durable medical equipment orders. In fact, in one of the largest DOJ crackdowns of 2024, 36 people were charged in connection with a $1.1 billion telemedicine and laboratory fraud scheme. Laboratory owners allegedly paid illegal kickbacks and bribes to various entities, including telehealth companies, in exchange for referring orders for unnecessary genetic testing. Similarly, in 2023, the DOJ charged 11 people in connection with telehealth fraud schemes that involved software and service company leaders generating and selling templates of clinicians' orders for medically unnecessary orthotic braces and pain creams in exchange for kickbacks and bribes. The rules are becoming more complex and sophisticated, and they change. Douglas GrimmHead of the healthcare practice and telehealth groups, ArentFox Schiff "When you have a remote workforce and that lack of day-to-day coming into the office and knowing each other, sometimes you just have people operating out on their islands and working to promote and just doing their little part of the process, and they're their own tree, and they can't see the full forest," Dewald said. "And the fraudsters are the ones who put the forest in place, and then they have all their little individual trees doing their part to facilitate the grander scheme." However, not all fraud is carried out by bad actors intent on exploiting the system. Douglas Grimm, head of the healthcare practice and telehealth groups at law firm ArentFox Schiff, noted that sometimes telehealth fraud occurs due to the complexity of the legal landscape. "The rules are becoming more complex and sophisticated, and they change," he said. "We had one set of rules, and then there was a big push to expand or lower the level of intensity of the rules. Then COVID came along, and some of the rules went away, and now COVID is going away, and some, but not all, of the rules are coming back."