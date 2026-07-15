Physician pay cuts loom as CMS unveils major Medicare reforms

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has released the proposed rule for the Medicare Physician Fee Schedule for the 2027 calendar year, which federal leaders say contains some of the most significant Medicare reforms in years.

The proposed rule announced yesterday includes an overall reduction to PFS conversion factors following a one-year reprieve from scheduled cuts, as well as an overhaul of physician quality reporting and value-based care systems, including the Medicare Shared Savings Program.

"These changes would make it easier for clinicians to focus on prevention, improve coordination for patients, and ensure Medicare rewards better outcomes rather than more services," Oz said in the emailed statement.

However, physician groups have already slammed the conversion factor updates, saying neither conversation factor will cover the actual costs of delivering quality care.

Proposed Physician Fee Schedule payment policies The rule provides two conversion factors: one for physicians participating in a qualifying alternative payment model under the Quality Payment Program and one for those reporting under the program's Merit-Based Incentive Payment System. If finalized as is, the rule would enact a qualifying APM conversion factor of 0.75% and a non-APM conversion factor of 0.25%. However, the CMS clarified that the conversion factors would ultimately decrease under the rule. Federal law requires a 2.50% reduction in Medicare payments under the PFS, which was avoided last year under Public Law 119-21, also known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. Therefore, the proposed CY 2027 qualifying APM conversion factor would be $33.10, a decrease of about $0.40, and the non-qualifying APM conversion factor would be $32.80, a decrease of about $0.56. The proposed CY 2027 conversion factors reflect a major change that would affect the work relative value units for some services. CMS is on a broader effort to reform the practice expense methodology. The agency will begin this process by reducing the reliance on specialty-specific practice expense per-hour data as told by physician surveys conducted by the American Medical Association. The agency said that the surveys have historically had low response rates and discrepancies between actual data, when available, which have been particularly problematic for specialty providers. The proposed rule would initiate a multi-year shift from the surveys, beginning with phasing out the methodology that ensures the overall number of practice expense RVUs by specialty is consistent with data from 2007 or earlier. Eventually, CMS hopes to replace it with a practice expense stabilizer that anchors values to a specific point in time. The rule would also adjust the allocation of indirect practice expense for physician visits to patients in skilled nursing facilities, aligning with the current site-of-service payment differential policy finalized last year. The proposed rule would also decrease payment by 50% when a separately identifiable office or outpatient evaluation and management visit is done by the same physician or practice on the same day as a global procedure. The least expensive service -- surgical or E/M -- would be subject to the reduced rate. As part of President Donald J. Trump's Make America Healthy Again initiative, the CMS is also seeking to create an HCPCS code for shared medical appointments, which the agency said help to reduce and manage chronic illness while addressing social isolation and loneliness. The rule would also create two additional HCPCS codes for advanced care planning services, which would distinguish the work done by billing from the time spent by clinical staff. The existing ACP CPT codes 99497 and 99498 would only be used to report time personally spent by billing staff, CMS explained.