Evaluating browser security in the AI search era

Executive summary AI search transmits context, not just keywords . This creates new data leakage risks as employees share sensitive information through conversational interfaces that feel like trusted colleagues.

. This creates new data leakage risks as employees share sensitive information through conversational interfaces that feel like trusted colleagues. Traditional browser controls are insufficient . Legacy security tools weren't designed to inspect the contextual data AI search collects, including session history, intent signals and proprietary business intelligence.

. Legacy security tools weren't designed to inspect the contextual data AI search collects, including session history, intent signals and proprietary business intelligence. Multi-browser strategies are emerging. Enterprises are implementing risk-based governance frameworks, piloting privacy-focused alternatives and enforcing stricter controls over AI features and extensions.

Google has long dominated internet search, but when it announced plans in early 2026 to shift to AI search, some users abandoned the platform.

Within days of Google's announcement, U.S. app installs for the DuckDuckGo search engine software rose by more than 30% from the prior week. The company leaned into the fear some users had about Google's move, noting in a social media post that, "With Google now force feeding AI in their search, DuckDuckGo (where AI is always optional) is moving up the charts! Now is the time: Fire Google."

The rollout triggered AI search privacy concerns with consumers and corporate internet security teams.

The AI search security problem for businesses In a traditional search, a user types a simple query and gets back a list of links to relevant sources. AI search operates differently. Instead of providing a set of resource links that a user can scroll through, it provides an answer as part of a conversational interface. AI search transmits context, and Google's systems analyze that context not just to provide a result but also to understand intent, personalize and even learn from the interaction to improve the model. "When an employee opens a sensitive document, reads a contract, or reviews a financial report in Chrome and then uses AI search, that context can be part of what gets transmitted to Google's infrastructure, not just a search string," said Bill Robbins, CEO at Menlo Security. The conversational interface that AI search provides can also increase security risks. "The big concern with agentic search is that employees are no longer just searching for links to information; they're sharing information that can be sensitive with an AI whose conversational tone and productivity gains make them feel like trusted colleagues," said Mika Aalto, co-founder and CEO at Hoxhunt, a Helsinki-based human risk management platform. "This encourages people to share far more context than they otherwise would -- internal documents, customer information, source code, financial forecasts, meeting notes and strategic business plans." Four specific enterprise risks require attention: Business intelligence leakage. Proprietary context in queries can expose information to AI systems operating outside the enterprise's control.

Proprietary context in queries can expose information to AI systems operating outside the enterprise's control. Query data collection. Search engine data collection under AI search extends beyond keywords to include session context, intent signals and conversational history, all analyzed for personalization beyond the immediate response.

Search engine data collection under AI search extends beyond keywords to include session context, intent signals and conversational history, all analyzed for personalization beyond the immediate response. Compliance exposure. Existing regulatory obligations do not insulate organizations from new exposure. "For regulated organizations, AI search doesn't create new compliance obligations, but it can make existing obligations easier to violate accidentally," said Diana Kelley, CISO at Noma Security, a New York City-based AI security and governance platform.

Existing regulatory obligations do not insulate organizations from new exposure. "For regulated organizations, AI search doesn't create new compliance obligations, but it can make existing obligations easier to violate accidentally," said Diana Kelley, CISO at Noma Security, a New York City-based AI security and governance platform. AI training data questions. Google documentation states that search activity is used "to provide, develop, and improve its services (such as training generative AI models)" by default. Users must actively opt out to prevent that use. Google Workspace enterprise terms offer separate protection -- content from managed corporate accounts is not used for AI model training without permission. The risk sits with employees who access Chrome AI search through personal Google accounts or unmanaged browser profiles, where the default training setting applies. For regulated organizations, AI search doesn't create new compliance obligations, but it can make existing obligations easier to violate accidentally. Diana Kelley, CISO, Noma Security

Evaluating browser alternatives Google's AI search rollout has pushed enterprise browser security teams to reevaluate browser and search engine deployments. When assessing whether a browser environment adequately protects sensitive business data, a structured framework is needed before comparing specific products or vendors. The framework should include: Browser data privacy policies and data collection practices.

Enterprise management capabilities, including group policy and mobile device management (MDM) support.

Security features such as tracking prevention, sandboxing and encryption.

Compatibility with existing business applications.

Vendor support and documentation quality. The hybrid approach Determining which browser to use often comes down to understanding what can be enforced, and Google Chrome enterprise safety controls are the starting point for that assessment. "I'd ask which browser gives the organization enforceable control over AI features, extensions, corporate versus personal use, DLP [data loss prevention], reporting, patching, and investigation without breaking the workflows employees depend on," Kelley said. For many organizations, that analysis leads to a multi-browser strategy. Chrome alternatives for business include Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox, Brave and DuckDuckGo. "For some organizations, that may still be Chrome with tighter Chrome Enterprise governance," she said. "For others, it may be a different managed browser or a purpose-built enterprise browser for high-risk workflows such as contractors, call centers or regulated data handling."

Implementing browser governance policies Developing enterprise browser policies requires organizations to address the specific risks of AI search. Step 1: Risk assessment The first step is to document current browser usage and configurations before the policy work begins. The starting point is understanding which sensitive information employees regularly search for and classifying it by sensitivity level. "Visibility and inventory are the first steps before working on your governance," said Mark St. John, co-founder and COO of Neon Cyber. Step 2: Policy framework With an understanding of how browsers are used, the next step is the development of the policy framework, which should include the following core components: Approved browser list specifying which browsers are permitted for different use cases.

Search engine guidelines recommending or requiring privacy-focused search engines for sensitive queries.

Data classification rules define what information should never be searched without protection.

Incident reporting procedures for potential data exposure. A key part of policy is managing extensions. Kelley outlined the requirements a functional extension management policy should cover: An allow list for approved extensions.

Review of requested permissions.

Automated removal of risky extensions.

Periodic revalidation, because extensions can change ownership, permissions or behavior over time. On AI search, Kelley said employees should use only approved enterprise AI services under a managed corporate account, keep sensitive data out of personal accounts and unapproved AI tools, and avoid browser AI features the organization has not configured or reviewed. The 2026 Gartner Market Guide for Secure Enterprise Browsers projects that 30% of enterprises will use secure enterprise browser technologies specifically for extension audit, risk profiling and control by 2029. Step 3: Technical implementation Implementing the policy is about deploying the right controls across the enterprise security stack. Configuration management. Browser settings are a critical control point and should be pre-configured and centrally managed by following these steps. Deploy browsers with pre-configured security settings using group policy or MDM.

Disable telemetry and data collection features where possible.

Configure default search engines.

Enforce encryption with HTTPS-only connections. Network-Level Controls. Beyond the browser, organizations can enforce additional protections at the network perimeter. Implement DNS filtering to block tracking domains.

Consider proxy configurations for additional monitoring.

Deploy endpoint security solutions that integrate with browser security. Monitoring. Having visibility is another critical control point. Log high-risk activities without invasive employee surveillance.

Set up alerts for potential data exposure patterns.

Conduct regular security audits and policy compliance checks. "If you can't confirm and act on what users are doing, you don't have a policy -- you have a request," St. John said. Step 4: User training Beyond configurations and controls, it's also important to train users. Training should educate users about the risks and how to use approved privacy tools. Kelley noted that most employees are not trying to leak data. They are trying to move faster, so the policy needs to provide approved paths to do so. "The most effective organizations combine technical controls, behavioral signals, real time interventions and continuous education," Aalto said.

Executive action plan Addressing browser security in the AI search era requires both immediate action and a longer-term strategy calibrated to the organization's risk profile. Immediate actions Audit current browser usage and AI feature configurations across the organization. Kelley identified four questions every security leader should be able to answer: Which browsers are approved for corporate work?

Are AI search features allowed or disabled by policy?

Are extensions governed through an allow list or permission-based controls?

Can the security team investigate browser activity if sensitive data is exposed? Short and long-term strategy Pilot two or three browser alternatives with a defined user group, update the governance policy to address AI search explicitly and develop user training materials. Roll out organization-wide with a quarterly review cycle to monitor behavior drift. Risk-based recommendations The right posture differs by industry. "In high-risk tiers, consider being more restrictive: no regulated or confidential data in consumer or unmanaged AI search, no unmanaged extensions, and no unmanaged browser profiles for corporate work," Kelley said. "In lower-risk tiers, the posture may be more flexible, but it still needs to be explicit and enforceable."