How to improve third-party API integration security

Organizations today rely on third-party APIs to connect applications, streamline processes and facilitate real-time data sharing across platforms. Yet these APIs pose significant risks if not managed correctly. To mitigate vulnerabilities and protect sensitive data, organizations must understand these risks and adopt strong API security practices.

Let's look at third-party APIs and their security and compliance risks before diving into the following best practices for improving API security integration:

Perform thorough vendor assessments.

Implement strong authentication and access controls.

Monitor API usage and activity.

Use rate limiting.

Adopt data encryption.

Review and update APIs regularly.

Establish a contingency plan.

The importance of third-party APIs Third-party APIs are essential for digital transformation, enabling companies to enhance their offerings, integrate with popular platforms and use advanced technologies without building everything in-house. The benefits of third-party APIs range from enhancing UX to improving operational efficiency. For example, e-commerce platforms might use APIs to integrate payment gateways, track shipments or personalize UX. Marketing teams might rely on APIs for social media integration or customer analytics. These integrations save development time, reduce costs and enable businesses to adapt rapidly to market changes.

Top third-party API risks Reliance on third-party APIs means companies are effectively extending their IT environments into external systems, which can introduce new security issues potentially out of their control. Consider the following API risks: Data exposure. Third-party APIs often require access to sensitive information, such as customer data or financial records. If these APIs are not secure or if the third-party provider lacks strong security measures, data could be exposed to unauthorized access, theft or misuse.

Many organizations operate under strict regulations, such as GDPR, CCPA and HIPAA. Using third-party APIs without proper controls could lead to accidental data sharing across borders or unauthorized access, resulting in compliance violations and significant fines.

Dependent on external security practices. When organizations rely on third-party APIs, they can inherit the API provider's security practices -- or lack thereof. The organization could become an unintentional victim if the third-party provider experiences a breach or does not follow secure development practices, such as with Log4j.

Lack of visibility and control. With third-party APIs, organizations have limited visibility into how data is processed and stored. This lack of control makes it difficult to detect malicious activity or identify where and when sensitive data might be at risk.