How CIOs can navigate federal, state AI regulation uncertainty

Executive summary In a complex AI regulatory landscape, CIOs must build adaptable governance programs that can respond to evolving requirements. Key considerations include the following: AI visibility. Identify where employees use AI, including approved tools, shadow AI and embedded AI capabilities.

Identify where employees use AI, including approved tools, shadow AI and embedded AI capabilities. Risk-based oversight. Evaluate AI systems based on factors such as bias, privacy, security and compliance.

Evaluate AI systems based on factors such as bias, privacy, security and compliance. Cross-jurisdiction standards. Establish governance principles that work across regions rather than creating separate processes for every new regulation.

Establish governance principles that work across regions rather than creating separate processes for every new regulation. Governance ownership. Create a cross-functional committee with representatives from IT, legal, security, compliance and business teams.

Create a cross-functional committee with representatives from IT, legal, security, compliance and business teams. Continuous adaptation. Build a flexible governance framework that allows quick adjustments as regulations evolve.

The AI regulatory landscape is complex, but strong governance principles can help organizations stay ahead of legislation.

Organizations face a growing mix of AI rules from the EU, U.S. states and the U.S. federal government. While many of those requirements continue to evolve, waiting for regulatory certainty is not an option. CIOs must invest in AI while building governance programs that adapt to emerging laws. This requires them to identify where people across the organization use AI, assess risk, create policies that work across jurisdictions and adjust as regulations change. Organizations that create a comprehensive and flexible AI governance framework are better positioned to meet future requirements without slowing innovation.

"Don't wait for the perfect regulatory clarity. Just build an adaptable governance framework now. Make the ownership clear, inventory all your cases [and] match the oversight to risk," said Joe Locandro, global CIO of Rimini Street.

The AI regulatory landscape Organizations face a growing mix of AI rules from governing bodies around the world. CIOs must understand how these laws affect governance and deployment decisions. EU AI Act The EU AI Act is one of the most significant AI regulations for multinational organizations. The law takes a risk-based approach, with stricter requirements for AI systems that could affect areas such as employment, healthcare and finance. For multinational companies, the regulation has become a key consideration as they build AI governance programs and decide how to deploy AI across different markets. "The EU AI Act represents a serious attempt at comprehensive, principled regulation. Whatever its specific provisions, the ambition -- to evaluate use cases on their risk and set clear, consistent expectations -- is the right one," said Jonas Hansson, CIO of Axis Communications. U.S. state AI laws While federal policymakers debate a national approach to AI regulation in the U.S., states have continued to pass their own AI laws. These rules create a patchwork of requirements that organizations must consider when they deploy AI systems, particularly in areas where AI can influence important decisions about people. Colorado. Colorado's AI law focuses on automated decision-making technology used in consequential decisions and establishes transparency, disclosure and accountability requirements for organizations using these systems.

Colorado's AI law focuses on automated decision-making technology used in consequential decisions and establishes transparency, disclosure and accountability requirements for organizations using these systems. California. California has passed several AI-related measures focused on transparency, consumer protection and automated decision-making, adding to the state's broader technology and privacy requirements.

California has passed several AI-related measures focused on transparency, consumer protection and automated decision-making, adding to the state's broader technology and privacy requirements. Connecticut. The Connecticut AI Act establishes requirements for high-risk AI systems, including risk assessments, transparency measures and governance practices.

The Connecticut AI Act establishes requirements for high-risk AI systems, including risk assessments, transparency measures and governance practices. Utah. The Utah AI Policy Act focuses on consumer disclosures, including requirements that companies tell users when they interact with generative AI systems in certain situations.

The Utah AI Policy Act focuses on consumer disclosures, including requirements that companies tell users when they interact with generative AI systems in certain situations. Illinois. Illinois regulates certain uses of AI in employment, including transparency requirements and protections for employees when employers use automated decision-making tools. Colorado's law has received the most attention because it was one of the U.S.'s first and broadest regulatory frameworks for AI-driven consequential decisions. The state initially proposed stricter requirements on algorithmic decision-making, but lawmakers later amended parts of the law after companies and industry groups raised concerns about the burden it could impose on organizations developing and deploying AI. There's just a huge pushback on anything AI regulation right now. Tyler ThompsonPartner and attorney, Reed Smith "What you saw after is so much outside money, and then outside lawsuits from xAI coming in and trying to stop the Colorado law. That climate is so key for anybody at this level to understand -- there's just a huge pushback on anything AI regulation right now," said Tyler Thompson, partner and attorney at Reed Smith's Emerging Technologies practice group. Trump's December 2025 executive order In December 2025, President Trump signed an executive order aimed at establishing a more uniform federal approach to AI policy. The order directed federal agencies to evaluate existing state AI laws and develop recommendations for a national framework that would limit what the administration views as overly burdensome state-level regulation. The order argued that a patchwork of state AI laws could slow innovation and create compliance challenges for companies operating across multiple jurisdictions. It called for a minimally burdensome federal AI policy framework and directed agencies to identify state laws that conflict with that approach. The executive order does not eliminate existing state AI laws, and companies must continue to follow requirements already in place. However, the order shows the Trump administration's stance on AI regulation. "It doesn't seem like anything is going to be happening at the federal level, at least in the near term, which I think is a correct read. Even at the state level, it showed that there is going to be a rough path forward for state-level AI legislation," Thompson said. Trump's June 2026 executive order In June 2026, President Trump signed another executive order focused on the security risks of advanced AI systems, often referred to as frontier models. Unlike the December 2025 order, this action did not focus on state AI laws. It created a voluntary process for developers of the most advanced AI models to share information with the federal government before public release. The order focuses on national security and cybersecurity concerns, including how frontier models could expose vulnerabilities or affect critical infrastructure. It aims to help the government identify potential risks while avoiding mandatory approval requirements that could slow AI development. For most CIOs, the executive order does not create new compliance requirements for everyday enterprise AI deployments. The order primarily affects developers of advanced frontier models.