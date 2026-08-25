How clinicians help guide athenahealth's AI development for the EHR

EHR companies are caught up in an AI arms race, each chasing the promise of the technology enhancing healthcare delivery. However, these efforts often omit the central figures in the healthcare delivery mechanism: the clinicians themselves.

To bridge the gap between clinicians and development of technology meant to ease their workflows, athenahealth has created an EHR AI CoLab. The co-innovation forum convenes a group of 20 clinicians and EHR 'superusers' monthly. At these meetings, CoLab members highlight challenges in clinician workflows and bring end-user feedback to the company. Thousands of clinicians across the athenahealth network participate in alpha and beta testing of AI capabilities being developed by the EHR vendor.

"We can co-develop with our users [through the CoLab], and more so than ever before, we can partner with our users, we can get their feedback and then instrument and implement that feedback directly in the product in real time," said Chad Dodd, athenahealth's vice president of product development.

The CoLab gives clinicians a voice in the AI development process, while athenahealth's engineers gain valuable insights into healthcare delivery challenges.

Member feedback illuminates tech needs The EHR AI CoLab began in early 2026, and since then, athenahealth data scientists, engineers and product designers have worked closely with the group of health IT leaders to create and test various AI capabilities. For instance, the CoLab provided feedback to enhance athenahealth's AI-native clinical encounter, which is now available to all clinicians on the athenaOne platform. At the heart of the AI-native clinical encounter is athenaAmbient, the company's ambient clinical documentation solution. Liz Bauske, clinical information systems manager for Barrington Orthopedic Specialists and a CoLab member, noted that feedback from the CoLab played a key role in shaping the ambient AI solution. "We provided a lot of feedback around diagnosis creation, minimizing duplicates and having settings," she said. "Initially, there really weren't any user preferences or settings that could be established. And now we do have some of those options, but all of this is continuing to evolve, too." Similarly, the CoLab provided feedback about Sage, an AI-powered copilot built into athenaOne. Bauske shared that CoLab members pushed to enable saving questions in the tool. This helped standardize the most common questions used when reviewing a patient's chart. "Initially, you had to type in a question, but [Sage] did not remember your question," she said. "And now we can create what are called text macros, so essentially a saved phrase and use that. And I can create that on an administrative level, and our staff can use them. And that's been really fantastic for our staff." Another solution that is being tested with the CoLab is the AI-native clinical inbox. The tool offers insights and recommends next steps to help clinicians manage their tasks. Dodd shared that athenahealth's development teams are observing how clinicians use the tool and whether it is having the intended impact of reducing administrative work and increasing efficiency. Ideas for new tools and features do not always flow from athenahealth to CoLab physicians. Dodd further noted. The CoLab shares the challenges physicians face with EHR usability. One example is the challenge of reviewing the vast volume of data and information in patient charts. So, athenahealth created a problem-based summaries feature within the Sage Co-Pilot, which leverages AI to provide clinicians with quick access to the most relevant patient information. The feature is in the alpha testing process. "The CoLab is changing both how we build our product, how we get feedback and the overall experience and what we expect to release out to the broader user base," Dodd said.