ONC issues final data brief on EHR adoption, highlights market consolidation

Non-federal acute care hospital EHR adoption grew from less than 10% in 2008 to 99% by 2018. By 2024, differences in certified EHR adoption across hospital characteristics observed from 2010 to 2018 had disappeared. These insights were gathered by the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology and included in its latest, and final, brief on EHR adoption.

Thomas Keane, the national coordinator for health IT, outlined these findings in ONC's first Coordinator's Quarterly, a new publication that will provide updates on ONC policies and happenings from the previous quarter, as well as research.

This quarter's theme was EHR adoption.

"You might ask why we would start with a topic that hasn't been at the center of ONC's work for more than a decade. The answer is simple: this inaugural issue is about closing an important chapter," Keane wrote.

"Going forward, we will no longer track EHR adoption among hospitals and ambulatory care providers because the country has effectively reached universal adoption."

Universal EHR adoption, Keane wrote, has become a catalyst for "the technology evolution now unfolding," including the use of AI in healthcare and the industry-wide push toward interoperability.

To mark the end of an era, ONC released data on EHR adoption from 2008 to 2024, both in non-federal acute care hospitals and at office-based physician practices.