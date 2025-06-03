Baurzhan Ibrashev/istock via Get

ASTP/ONC taps Thomas Keane for national coordinator role

Thomas Keane, M.D., M.B.A., brings prior ONC experience as he's slated to lead ASTP/ONC.

Published: 03 Jun 2025

Thomas Keane, M.D., M.B.A., has been tapped as the new Assistant Secretary for Technology Policy/National Coordinator for Health IT, the office has confirmed.

Keane has worked for ASTP/ONC previously as a senior advisor to the Deputy Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). He was also an administrator for the COVID-19 Provider Relief Fund and helped develop the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality's National Nursing Home COVID Action Network.

The announcement comes following a July 2024 reorganization at the ASTP/ONC, formerly referred to as the ONC. Billed as an effort to streamline policy across technology, cybersecurity, data and AI, HHS restructured the ONC under a single umbrella alongside the Assistant Secretary for Administration and the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response.

Late last week, HHS also unveiled plans to continue investment in health IT, with a budget proposal calling for $130 million to establish a chief technology officer to spearhead more cybersecurity and health IT efforts.

