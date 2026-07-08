Sequoia Project encourages automated patient consent to boost health data sharing

The Sequoia Project's privacy and consent workgroup has published guidance that aims to help healthcare organizations transition from manual patient consent processes to automated, computable consent systems. The guidance addresses the fragmented ways in which patient consent is currently managed and includes a suite of sample operational resource documents, model policies and workflow templates that stakeholders can use based on their organization's specific needs.

The Sequoia Project, which oversees TEFCA implementation, identified several chokepoints that have contributed to what it sees as a "widening gap between policy expectations for seamless data exchange and the operational realities of collecting, managing, and honoring patient consent."

The chokepoints include a "tangled web of federal and state consent rules that even seasoned compliance teams interpret differently," inconsistent consent forms across organizations and the tension between obtaining consent and avoiding information blocking.

The case for computable consent mechanisms To alleviate these challenges, The Sequoia Project created this new guidance to help stakeholders transition from paper and other manual consent mechanisms to more automated processes. The Sequoia Project defined "computable consent" as a machine-readable, standards-based representation of a person's privacy and data-sharing preferences that can be automatically enforced across all electronic systems. The process of computable consent involves encoding a person's consent preferences in an interoperable format, such as the HL7 FHIR Consent Resource. "When implemented properly, these directives generally can be executed automatically, without human interpretation or manual intervention," the guidance document stated. "However, realizing this level of automation requires more than technical capability; it demands coordinated organizational readiness. Therefore, implementing automated consent requires alignment across legal, technical, and governance domains."