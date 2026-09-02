OpenAI launches Epic integration with ChatGPT for Healthcare

A new partnership between Epic Systems and OpenAI will let healthcare professionals use ChatGPT to query the EHR. The integration, unveiled yesterday, is designed to make it easier for providers to find and synthesize data for better care management.

OpenAI also released its Healthcare Public Data plugin, which will let users get ChatGPT answers based on nine official healthcare datasets such as PubMed, DailyMed and the CMS Coverage Database.

"Healthcare organizations need AI that works across the systems and information central to care and operations," OpenAI said in the announcement. "Patient context, medical evidence, public healthcare data, and organizational knowledge often live in different places. Connecting these sources in a governed workspace helps teams find the right information, understand it in context, and put it to work across the business."

The Epic integration is big news for healthcare professionals bogged down trying to parse information from the EHR ahead of patient visits. OpenAI said organizations that deploy the integration can now query ChatGPT with context from the Epic record, such as asking which screenings a patient is due for or which labs the clinician should review before the visit.

This means users can get EHR data context when they use ChatGPT, which could let them review patient history or prepare for appointments. In some deployments, ChatGPT will be integrated directly into the EHR workflow, allowing provider users to leverage the AI without leaving the patient chart.

This functionality has been a time-saver for providers at UCSF Health, which was a pilot partner on the project.

"By bringing relevant information together more quickly and comprehensively, the technology has the potential to reduce time spent synthesizing data and give clinicians more time with patients," Suresh Gunasekaran, president and CEO, UCSF Health, said in the press release. "We're also engaging frontline teams to validate these capabilities in practice and help shape where they can add the most value."