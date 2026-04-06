Epic's Ask Emmie offers EHR-backed AI chatbot option for patients

Epic's new Ask Emmie chatbot isn't going to write you poems or research the history of the Western world, according to Trevor Berceau, an R&D director at the EHR giant. But it could help provide a new, HIPAA-compliant, healthcare-focused chatbot option for consumers as health IT developers adjust to a marketplace defined by ChatGPT and similar tools.

"Ask Emmie is very much in the healthcare and wellness space, but it has been tuned to answer a broad range of questions," Berceau said in a recent interview. "Whenever a patient is coming in with a need related to their health, we want them to be confident that this is going to be the tool that can help them get that answer."

The technology is an iteration of the AI agent, Emmie -- no "Ask" -- which Epic launched in August 2025 to help patients navigate MyChart, including with scheduling appointments and navigating the patient financial experience.

Ask Emmie, unveiled last month at the HIMSS conference, takes those agentic functions a step further by offering a conversational component. Epic says Ask Emmie can answer patients' health-related questions within the context of the patient portal and health system workflows.

The launch timing is unsurprising, following early 2026, when numerous AI chatbots tailored for healthcare were launched by tech giants traditionally dominant in the consumer space. OpenAI's ChatGPT Health, Anthropic's Claude for Healthcare and Microsoft's Copilot Health stand out as just a few examples.

But Ask Emmie isn't exactly a replica of those tools, or even Amazon One Medical's Health AI assistant, Berceau said.

"Emmie always having that grounding in the patient chart, we've found, makes a pretty big difference from an accuracy and safety standpoint," he explained.

That difference could be crucial, as industry experts stress the importance of complementing patient AI use with strong patient–provider connections. And that's not to mention the privacy and security questions raised with these chatbots, most of which are not HIPAA-compliant but offer other security protections.

"We, as an EHR company and a maker of patient tools for managing health, are exactly the type of group that should be creating and deploying these [chatbots]," Berceau said.

Epic responds to consumer AI demand Earlier this year, OpenAI released groundbreaking numbers about how many people use its flagship product, ChatGPT, to learn more about their health and well-being. Of the 800 million regular ChatGPT users, around a quarter ask a healthcare-related question weekly, OpenAI said, citing an internal assessment of the company's data. In other words, people want to use AI chatbots to learn more about and manage their health. The team at Epic was hearing similar things from their customers and patient users, who indicated to the developer that Emmie should go beyond the scope of helping users navigate MyChart. "If we're going to really meet patients' needs, we need to be able to take a much broader view on answering questions about certainly their chart, but also symptoms they or their kids might be having or general wellness information," Berceau noted. "On the tech side of things, we've all been playing with ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude and Grok -- basically any AI tool that comes out -- and seeing the potential there," he continued. "This could actually have some pretty amazing impact if we were able to put it in the patients' hands in the context of their chart and in a place where their data is going to stay private and secure." Thus, a vision for Ask Emmie started to materialize.

Designing Emmie for patient safety and care access Like many Epic products, Berceau said Ask Emmie was designed after talking with customers and patients. Through usability testing, the development team was able to refine what types of questions patients might ask and build out different pathways to get them the answers they need. At the center of Emmie's core capabilities is its connection back into the patient chart, but Ask Emmie also has agentic capabilities. For example, a father querying Emmie about his son's pink eye symptoms won't just get a confirmation of diagnosis and a suggestion to see a doctor. Emmie can make that doctor visit happen by putting the user in the queue for a virtual telehealth visit. "It can make that handoff to that next step really seamless," Berceau said. "I could have certainly done that before but would've had to connect some dots myself." And in a healthcare industry characterized by complexity and long appointment wait times, that agentic component makes a big difference in the consumer experience. That's not to mention the impact it has on continuity of care, as early data shows 42% of those using an AI chatbot don't follow up with a doctor after.