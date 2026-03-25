Patients hide their AI use, but docs say they don't have to

A new survey from Zocdoc shows that some patients who use AI for healthcare try to hide it from their doctor. But according to clinician responses to the survey, they might not need to, as providers report that patient use of AI could be good for patient engagement.

These findings come as experts examine how emerging consumer-facing AI could affect the patient–provider relationship.

"The relationship between patients and providers is at the heart of healthcare. It's the foundation everything else depends on. That relationship is starting to shift," Oliver Kharraz, M.D., founder & CEO of Zocdoc, said in a press release.

"More patients are turning to AI for answers and guidance," Kharraz added. "But many aren't telling their doctors, often for fear of judgment. In these early days of AI, we are at a fork in the road. Handled openly, AI can help patients feel more prepared and make visits more productive. Handled secretly, it can create friction, confusion and erode trust."

According to the survey of more than 1,100 patients and 1,000 providers, consumer-facing AI use is becoming more common. Around a quarter (26%) of patient respondents said they've used AI to find health-related information before, and 85% of doctors said they've seen more AI-informed patients in the past year.

But despite the growing popularity of the technology, which is becoming more accessible as more tech companies launch their own AI chatbots, patients aren't always talking to their doctors about it.

Specifically, around a fifth of patients try to hide their AI use from their doctors, mostly because they're afraid of how their doctor will react. Patients said they fear their doctor might judge them (39%), would not like them using AI for healthcare (38%) or dismiss them (31%).

But patients might not have anything to worry about, the survey continued, with 77% of doctors saying they feel positively about their patients using AI for their medical concerns. Indeed, 78% of doctors want their patients to disclose when they've used AI for health-related research, and 72% said they can tell even if patients don't disclose that fact.

According to provider respondents, there are upsides to patients using AI for their healthcare, with 77% saying these patients ask more thoughtful questions and 76% saying they're more engaged in their care. Notably, 60% of doctors would rather patients use AI for research than a Google search.

AI helps connect patients to health information Although patients and doctors are both receptive to AI chatbots, 70% of patients still would rather see a doctor. More specifically, 65% of patients would foremost want to see a doctor to ask a health question, while just 23% would want to ask both AI and a doctor and 7% would rather ask only AI. In other words, the patient–provider relationship remains king, regardless of the building hype around consumer-grade AI. However, with the average appointment wait time coming in at 31 days, patients and providers agree AI has numerous use cases that improve patient care, including the following: Prepare questions for a doctor (36% of patients and 66% of providers).

Understand test results or diagnoses (35% of patients and 66% of providers).

Feel more informed about medical issues (35% of patients and 66% of providers).

Understand what type of doctor to see (30% of patients and 62% of providers).

Book a doctor's appointment when needed (not ranked by patients, 63% of providers).

Understand what type of doctor to see (30% of patients, 62% of providers).

Determine if symptoms are urgent (30% of patients, not ranked by providers). But patients insist that AI is a purveyor of information, not treatment, the survey added. For example, 83% of patients think a doctor should give them a diagnosis, not AI. Patients think doctors should also lead treatment planning or assess a new or lingering symptom, the survey showed. Instead, AI can help clarify those treatments or simplify lab results, with 52% of patient respondents saying as much.

Accuracy concerns linger Although a promising tool for healthcare access and health literacy, patients still harbor concerns about AI in healthcare. A third of patients think AI can be overly reassuring and 41% are worried it could make them overconfident. Meanwhile, 62% said AI can give them a false sense of security. Still, patients are cautiously optimistic about AI, with a quarter saying they trust the accuracy of AI information and 88% feeling sure of their next steps after using AI. There are tradeoffs on the provider side, as well. For example, patient AI use can add time onto appointments, with 83% of providers saying they need to correct AI information patients take in and 63% saying this adds time to the appointment. Six in 10 providers said AI can create extra work for doctors. Overall, 74% of doctors said AI can create or perpetuate medical misinformation.