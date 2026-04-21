Yelp launches appointment scheduling button from Zocdoc

Patients looking up a new doctor on Yelp can now book with them using a new appointment scheduling button powered by Zocdoc, the companies announced today.

The feature, now available on provider business pages in the Yelp iOS app and Yelp Assistant, was designed to make it easier for patients to connect to care after researching potential new providers.

It's not uncommon for patients to scour the internet when looking for a new doctor. According to June 2024 numbers, around half of patients are consulting an internet search and provider directories to find a new source of care.

The partnership between Zocdoc and Yelp aims to streamline that process by letting patients researching their providers on Yelp book an appointment with the click of a "Book Now" button.

"Booking a doctor's appointment should be as easy as booking dinner," Oliver Kharraz, M.D., founder and CEO of Zocdoc, said in a press release. "Healthcare too often breaks at the start, when patients are ready to act but can't easily transact. By powering seamless scheduling on Yelp, we're turning that intent into access and helping patients go from searching to being seen. This is the next step toward making access work for patients, wherever their journey begins."

Notably, the "Book Now" button is available through Yelp Assistant, Yelp's AI-powered chatbot. This is critical, as more patients turn to large language models to find a new provider.

"We're excited to partner with Zocdoc to make it easier for consumers to find and book with in-network healthcare providers," Craig Saldanha, chief product officer at Yelp, said in the press release. "By connecting consumers with providers at the moment they're ready to schedule -- including through Yelp Assistant -- we're reducing friction and helping providers reach patients through a platform they already trust."

Zocdoc said the partnership is its next step in moving into "healthcare access infrastructure."

Earlier this year, Zocdoc launched a similar capability with Healthgrades, a website dedicated to collecting and publishing provider reviews online. Launched in December 2024, the Zocdoc/Healthgrades deal lets users book appointments on Zocdoc when using the Healthgrades provider search.

Like the deal with Yelp, Zocdoc touted its work with Healthgrades as a step toward better integration for healthcare consumers.

"We spent years building the infrastructure that makes real-time booking possible, and now we're opening our doors beyond our marketplace to power care everywhere," Kharraz said at the time of the Healthgrades news. "By powering booking for Healthgrades, we are helping more patients access care faster and giving providers another way to meet them where they are."

Sara Heath has reported news related to patient engagement and health equity since 2015.