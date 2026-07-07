Top IT security challenges in modern infrastructures

The modern digital world is akin to a dangerous jungle. Busy organizations depend on sophisticated IT infrastructures to run their daily operations. At the same time, a seemingly endless stream of predators tries to hack, steal, paralyze and profit from the slightest vulnerability. For businesses, this dance of predator and prey is only getting faster, riskier and more difficult as modern IT infrastructures become ever more complex, distributed, intelligent, automated and integrated.

Each successful attack can cost an enterprise millions of dollars, damage its brand and reputation, compromise sensitive information and expose the business to compliance violations and other litigation. According to Statista's Market Insights, the cost of global cybercrime will rise from $9.22 trillion in 2024 to an astonishing $13.82 trillion by 2028. Another Statista release reported 3,322 cases of compromised data in 2025, affecting almost 279 individuals through data breaches, leaks and exposure.

Considering the sheer number of successful attacks, the impact on everyday people and the skyrocketing costs to global business, it's hardly surprising that cybersecurity is one of the most challenging and demanding aspects of IT. Business leaders must understand evolving threats and invest in the talent and technology needed to keep the business and its customers secure.

Why IT security challenges are increasing At first glance, the reality of increasing security challenges might seem surprising given the proliferation of tools, technologies and practices designed for IT security. But as any old-fashioned crime drama would explain, perpetrators need only three factors to act: motive, means and opportunity. Motive. The motive is almost always profit or malice. Cybercriminals might attack businesses and steal individual data to hijack identities and empty bank accounts -- or simply resell that data in bulk to other criminals who will. Still other criminals might launch attacks to gather intelligence on a business or to damage it by destroying valuable data and disrupting normal operations. State actors seek data to gain a competitive advantage against an adversary or disrupt an enemy -- such as shutting down energy distribution or communication. There is certainly no shortage of greed and malice in today's digital jungle. Means. The means are evolving at a frightening pace. Generative AI (GenAI) is quickly becoming the weapon of choice for cybercriminals. GenAI can create deepfakes capable of bypassing vulnerability or anomaly scanning, adapt to changing security measures in real time and create stunningly authentic phishing attacks. Deepfake audio and video scams can simulate the voices and appearances of colleagues and loved ones with surprising realism. AI can generate attacks on demand in almost limitless volumes. Malicious toolkits are also evolving and proliferating, allowing attackers to create malware and launch targeted attacks with great effectiveness. Malicious actors have the same access to security and vulnerability alerts that IT professionals rely on, allowing attackers to use zero-day attacks before systems are patched -- or even before many professionals even realize that a vulnerability exists. In today's digital jungle, predators can attack at scale and with surgical precision. Opportunity. Finally, attackers are finding opportunities everywhere as attack surfaces expand and become more distributed. The internet hosts a wealth of sensitive, often unencrypted data. For example, remote workers exchange work data from individual endpoints with enterprise IT systems or enterprise SaaS providers, while that same enterprise exchanges data among local systems and one or more public cloud environments, each with unique configuration options. IoT devices can number into the millions, each with network connections and potential individual vulnerabilities in their firmware and configurations. A single open port or unpatched application can leave an entire organization exposed to attackers. Traditional perimeters are worthless in today's digital jungle.

Top IT security challenges in modern infrastructures IT security is constantly tested by the rise of AI-driven attacks, the vast expansion of the potential attack surface -- such as connected endpoints and distributed infrastructure -- the intricate complexities of local and cloud configurations and an ongoing shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals. Below are some of the top security challenges in today's IT infrastructure. Malicious use of AI It's said that knowledge is neither good nor evil; it's simply a matter of how it's used. That old axiom is tailor-made for today's AI landscape. AI systems can analyze, optimize and enhance outcomes. But that same technology can automate extremely realistic phishing campaigns, create ML-driven malware, employ agentic AI to slip undetected around traditional security tools and adapt to changing security measures with stunning speed. Today's probing incursions and attacks can take place almost undetected, leaving organizations scrambling to establish effective defenses. The 2026 "Global Financial Fraud Threat Assessment" from Interpol warned that AI-enhanced fraud is 4.5 times more profitable than traditional cybercrime. Vastly expanded attack vectors The days of solid perimeter defenses are long gone. An organization's IT infrastructure is no longer a single fortress to be walled off and protected, but a highly interconnected, distributed array of resources, services, devices and users that can operate locally or remotely. An organization might employ hundreds of remote users, each using their own devices to access the organization's local infrastructure and cloud resources. The business might also integrate data from countless IoT devices, which might each lack basic security features, such as missing patches or weak firmware. All of this must operate across networks with varying security safeguards. The result is a vastly increasing number of potential attack points for attackers -- and attackers only need to find one vulnerability. The complexities of cloud infrastructures Many of today's enterprises depend on cloud services to provide on-demand resources and services for increasingly important business purposes, such as mission-critical workloads, business continuity and disaster recovery. Each cloud resource and service requires careful, highly granular configurations. A missing, overextended or incorrect configuration can expose a vulnerability that an attacker can exploit. These risks multiply when an organization uses multiple clouds -- each with different configuration options. This issue persists because there is no singular template or uniform adoption of configuration standards for IT professionals to rely upon. Risks of 'too much' trust Every resource, service and application requires permission -- authentication and authorization -- to access. This is true both locally and in the cloud. Although zero-trust practices are commonplace, people tend to be generous with permissions. It's a self-defeating shortcut that assumes a little more permission is okay now because it saves time and trouble later when adding or adjusting permissions. This is called identity drift, where permissions are extended beyond their necessary scope, creating unnecessary permissions that can expose vulnerabilities and lead to data breaches. The reality of human error Humans get busy, get tired, forget things and make mistakes. Unfortunately, those mistakes can have serious consequences for a business. A 2026 compilation of security statistics from Astra reported that 88% of cloud data breaches are caused by human error, often rooted in the extreme complexities of configurations and interdependencies. This problem persists and worsens as environments become ever more intricate, though well-documented procedures, checklists and change management tools can help mitigate errors. The specter of insider threats This is a close corollary to human error. People are often the weakest link in modern IT security. No matter how much security training people receive, they still fall for phishing scams, respond to social engineering, pick weak passwords and sometimes share credentials in good faith. Each mistake, no matter how honest or innocent, can expose a vulnerability that an attacker can exploit to bypass security measures. Insiders can also act maliciously, deliberately taking advantage of their access to steal or misuse data or otherwise disrupt normal business operations. Zero-trust protocols must apply to everyone, regardless of their position in the organization. Inadequate security review and remediation Modern business moves fast, and a busy environment can make it easy to overlook regular security reviews that validate configurations, examine permissions, ensure all resources are properly monitored and remediate errors before an attacker can find and exploit any vulnerabilities. Astra's 2026 security statistics noted that 58% of companies assess their security posture only once a month -- or less frequently. That's a long time for potential mistakes to go uncorrected. Bringing frequent, even real-time, security auditing into the regular workflow can help to strengthen the infrastructure's security.

How IT leaders should prioritize and address security challenges IT leaders face a daunting array of modern security challenges, but a sound approach can help them prioritize and address those challenges effectively: Think in terms of business importance. Rather than simply responding to the severity ratings of known vulnerabilities, identify and evaluate security vulnerabilities in terms of their business impact if a system fails or an attack occurs. Addressing the most critical business impacts first will bring a more focused investment of time, technology and budget. Security efforts must align with business goals. Consider current attack trends. Follow current threat advisories and discussions to understand the major attack types or targets. By understanding what attackers are focusing on today -- and how those trends are moving -- IT leaders can predict the likelihood of attackers targeting an important business system, application or infrastructure. This refines the effort and urgency of security remediations across the enterprise. For example, if reports indicate a serious OS vulnerability is being actively targeted, IT leaders can prioritize proper patching and testing. Implement and refine fundamental security. Sophisticated security tools, platforms and services are proliferating, but specialized offerings often obscure the importance of basic security controls. There is a lot of value in low-hanging fruit. Well-established controls, such as multifactor authentication, zero-trust architectures and comprehensive patching, can mitigate many security risks at far less cost and effort than adopting more exotic tools. Implement careful identity and access management and take steps to mitigate identity drift. Implement strict AI governance. AI can help as much as it can harm. The difference often lies in clear and strictly enforced governance that provides safeguards for internal and external AI tools. Proper AI governance can reduce the risk of data leakage or accidental exposure, limit improper AI actions or use and prevent the use of unauthorized (shadow) AI within the organization. Implement security training for everyone. Insider threats can be more damaging than a fire. A single social engineering scam resulting in just one infected download can circumvent huge investments in security technology and practices. Inform and instruct employees on proper security practices, such as proper AI governance, spotting phishing attacks and reconsidering unnecessary downloads. Repeat security training regularly. Consider response and recovery. Many IT leaders are so focused on preventing attacks that they overlook the need for rapid, effective recovery when an attack occurs. Evaluate and update the response and recovery process, provide frequent response and recovery training and run regular drills to measure downtime and test recovery capabilities. Threats and vulnerabilities can evolve quickly, so review and update response, recovery and postmortem processes regularly. Extend security throughout the ecosystem. Most organizations rely on vendor partners, which can demand some amount of security access and data sharing. This makes vendor partners an integral part of the organization's security infrastructure. Before granting access or sharing data with outside parties, perform a careful review and evaluation of each vendor's security posture, and ensure their environment provides the level of security and responsiveness needed by the business. Repeat these reviews regularly and revoke access from vendor partners that can't demonstrate the required level of security.