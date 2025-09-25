Supporting cardiac medication management with telehealth

Heart failure, a condition in which the heart cannot pump enough blood and oxygen to support the body, is a widely prevalent condition in the United States. With more than 8 million people projected to have heart failure nationwide by 2030, health systems are employing various strategies to mitigate and care for those with the chronic condition. It is becoming apparent that treatment plans involving various providers can support improved clinical outcomes for this population.

A telehealth program at Sutter Health aims to offer this multidisciplinary model of care to its heart failure patients. Called the Virtual Pharmacy Ambulatory Care Clinic (VPACC), the program enables pharmacists to co-manage care for heart failure patients, ensuring they receive guideline-directed medical therapy (GDMT).

"The goal of our clinic is to get heart failure patients on four drug classes and at the right doses so that it's safe," said Josephine A. Quach, PharmD, BCACP, APh, ambulatory care pharmacy manager overseeing the VPACC. "We know that these four drug classes are beneficial, but not all patients are treated the same way. We know that there may be some patients who are more sensitive, who can't get to the target dose, or maybe they can't tolerate all four medications. So [the clinic aims to be] very patient-centered and patient-specific."

The health system recently published research showing the efficacy of the telehealth-based program, creating a potential new care model for chronic disease management.

WHAT THE VPACC ENTAILS The VPACC model is designed to provide heart failure patients with access to a pharmacist who can support medication management. As Quach noted above, GDMT for heart failure involves patients taking a combination of medications from four main drug classes. These are: renin-angiotensin system inhibitors, evidence-based beta-blockers, mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists and sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitors. Taking these medications at the right doses offers significant health benefits for heart failure patients. "There is a lot of evidence that supports the optimal use of medications for heart failure, saying that can really impact the outcome of the patients," said Christine Chan, B.S. Pharm, BCCCP, BCPS, pharmacist and clinical director of pharmacy in the Bay Area for Sutter Health. However, there are many barriers to doing so. Not only do patients react differently to different medications and the varying doses, but the medications may be too costly, resulting in patients skipping medications or taking the wrong doses. This is where the VPACC model comes in. Under the model, pharmacists connect with patients once every couple of weeks to answer their questions, ensure they understand the importance of GDMT, titrate their medications safely and help them access their medications, Quach explained. The pharmacists connect with the patients via synchronous telehealth or audio-only telehealth tools. Sutter Health launched a pilot of the model in 2022, and the permanent clinic was established in 2023. Health system researchers also studied the pilot to understand its impact.

WHAT THE RESEARCH SHOWS The prospective cohort study ran from March 2022 to March 2023, enrolling Medicare recipients with a diagnosis of heart failure with reduced ejection fraction. Quanch noted that they targeted this specific population because patients with this condition are more likely to go to the emergency room and experience a heart failure exacerbation than patients with other types of heart failure. The study enrolled 467 patients, 190 of whom received the VPACC intervention and 277 who were controls. Chan, who also served as the principal investigator of the study, explained that they applied a difference-in-difference approach to compare the rates of hospitalization, cardiac hospitalization and emergency department visits between patients who received the telehealth-based intervention versus those who received usual care. The study results were published in JACC: Advances. The researchers found that the rates of treatment with all four GDMT classes rose from 12% from baseline to 39% within six months postintervention in the intervention group and from 6% to 12% in the comparison group. Further, the intervention was associated with a 74% reduction in cardiac hospitalizations, which is equal to avoiding 14.2 cardiac hospitalizations per year for every 100 patients enrolled. "We recognize with this study that because we used a group of pharmacists who are highly trained in cardiology and spend the time and have appointments for their patients every two weeks to fine-tune the medication, get any lab work that is needed, and measure their blood pressure, we were able to -- within a two-to three-month period of time -- we were able to optimize these patients," Chan said.