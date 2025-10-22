Behind Sutter Health's new chronic disease management program

Chronic disease management is flagging in the U.S., but Sutter Health thinks it can chip away at the problem with its three-pronged Sutter Sync program.

The system, designed to leverage remote monitoring devices, specialized pharmacist teams and behavioral scientists, comes together to address the biggest issues keeping America's providers from controlling chronic illness.

Now in its second stage of deployment, Sutter Sync is poised to help folks managing hypertension with plans to extend to patients with high cholesterol this fall and type 2 diabetes in 2026.

Understanding the U.S.'s chronic disease problem Chronic disease burden continues to grow in the U.S., with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimating that 129 million people in the U.S. have at least one chronic illness. But although chronic illness is common, it's not well-controlled. "We're not doing a good job in healthcare at managing chronic diseases," Richard Milani, chief clinical innovation officer at Sutter Health, said in an interview. Hypertension control rates linger at or below 25%, while diabetes control has gone down as diagnoses have ticked up. While the reasons for poor chronic disease management are manifold, according to Milani, they can be boiled down into three distinct buckets. Foremost, healthcare providers don't have enough information about patients in between office visits, and they can't feasibly conduct enough office visits to accurately capture health metrics data. Next, adherence to evidence-based guidelines is subpar, with Milani saying the odds of someone getting evidence-based care anywhere in the U.S. is only around 50%. Much of the time, this is because evidence-based guidelines shift frequently due to the emerging data, and it's hard for providers to stay on top of those changes. "The problem at the physician level is not whether they're smart enough," Milani stressed. "The problem is that they have to be a mile wide and a few inches deep, so to speak." Finally, chronic disease management requires patient behavior change. While healthcare providers can adhere to evidence-based guidelines, those interventions don't mean much without patient engagement and behavior change. With an adequate understanding of behavioral economics, it is possible to slowly drive that behavior change, but medical schools don't always cover that topic in depth. And even if they did, office visits aren't long enough for providers to fully deploy that understanding. In short, healthcare providers need more tools -- from digital health devices to more diverse and specialized clinical care team members -- to create the depth needed to truly address chronic illness. According to Milani, that's exactly what Sutter Sync enables.

What is Sutter Sync? Milani said that Sutter Sync creates a new system better designed to address lifelong illness, as opposed to the acute problems the current U.S. health system is better at addressing. "What we've done is re-engineer and develop a new system that attacks all three of those problems," Milani explained. "One, we have data coming directly from home that's feeding us on a weekly basis. Two, the data's going to a dedicated team as opposed to the PCP, who instead works alongside them. And then three, we employ behavioral scientists so that we can do the things effectively." What sets Sutter Sync apart is that the health system has developed its own remote monitoring devices, which gets at the data problem Milani listed. According to Milani, it was paramount to deploy those devices with the user experience in mind, limiting the digital divide that so often beleaguers innovative projects. The name of the game was to simplify, Milani said, from the way the devices fed data into the EHR to the number of apps the patient had to download and use. For example, Sutter partnered with Epic to integrate its devices (right now, the health system has deployed a blood pressure cuff, scale and glucometer for hypertensive patients) directly into the EHR by way of the patient portal. Typically, when patients get prescribed blood pressure cuffs and other devices, they need to go out and purchase them, download the cuff's app and then allow data sharing between the app and the EHR or patient portal. Milani said automatic integration with Sutter's EHR is more seamless and cuts out those steps for the patient, which is a win for individuals who might have limited digital health literacy. The only app that a patient must have to make this work is MyChart, he noted. This might also be less costly to the patient, Milani added. Although he did not disclose the cost of the devices to patients, he did acknowledge that Sutter is not trying to make a margin off them, whereas vendors have a fiduciary responsibility to do so.