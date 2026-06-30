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Virtual care model helps CommonSpirit tackle nurse retention challenges
CommonSpirit Health's Virtually Integrated Care model, powered by homegrown technology, has reduced first-year RN turnover by providing bedside nurses with support and mentorship.
Improving nurse experience and satisfaction is critical for retaining nurses amid expected workforce shortages. Nurses face high rates of burnout as they juggle complex patient care needs and burdensome administrative tasks. However, advancements in technology, particularly virtual care tools, can help alleviate some of these stressors, allowing health systems to better support their nurses and boost nurse retention rates.
At least, that has been CommonSpirit Health's experience. The 159-hospital health system created a Virtually Integrated Care model, supported by homegrown, proprietary technology, that has resulted in a 41% reduction in first-year registered nurse turnover, according to Julie Tuel, system vice president, virtual care nursing practice transformation at CommonSpirit Health.
The model has allowed the health system to "stabilize the workforce," she said.
"We want them to stay working -- not only on the unit they're at, but also at CommonSpirit Health," she continued. "We want to be the place of employment for our nurses."
Several aspects of the VIC model's development and implementation have been key to its success, including involving stakeholders in the model's evolution and keeping technology development in-house.
In-house technology supports the VIC model
The VIC model connects virtual nurses to the bedside team and patient through virtual care technology. The virtual nurses assist the bedside teams with various tasks, including clinical documentation, admissions and discharges and patient education.
Notably, the VIC team is involved in the complete spectrum of patient care, alongside the bedside team.
"What sets our model apart versus other teams is we don't provide episodic care," Tuel said. "And what I mean by that is we don't go in and provide [support for] admissions and discharges and transfers and then come back out. We truly are an integrated part of the care team. We are embedded in that work with them."
One of the most critical aspects of the VIC model is the proprietary technology that underpins it, Tuel shared. Called the Virtual Care Delivery Platform, the EHR-agnostic software runs on a browser. It can be used in various environments, including inpatient, outpatient and ancillary care settings.
The platform, developed internally by a hospitalist at CommonSpirit, was designed to streamline clinical workflows. For instance, the platform displays a button that immediately connects the VIC team with bedside clinicians and patients. In the room, a wall-mounted screen allows patients and bedside staff to confer with virtual nurses.
The CommonSpirit VIC team has also made adjustments to the technology based on stakeholder feedback, Tuel noted. For example, an auto-dim feature was added to the wall-mounted screen so it dims within a set timeframe, allowing patients to rest in a darkened room. The feature was a direct result of patient feedback, Tuel said.
Using a homegrown platform rather than a third-party tool has enhanced the VIC team's ability to rapidly deploy the technology and make changes based on user feedback, she added.
Impact on nurse experience
The VIC appears to have improved nurses' experience by providing additional support and taking burdensome tasks off their already overextended schedules. The major reduction in first-year nurse turnover is a testament to its positive impact, Tuel stated.
"That's the biggest thing we look at, turnover data," she said. "Especially first-year turnover. If you look at evidence, most of the nurses in the healthcare system, not ours, but across the country, turnover in the first year [is high]. It's a hard transition when you become a new nurse, and you transition into the workforce. And so, we measure that outcome, and we've been able to see a 41% decrease in that turnover rate."
This reduction is significant as the nursing shortage is expected to worsen. According to the Health Resources and Services Administration, there is a projected RN shortfall of 8% in 2028, with non-metro areas expected to experience a shortage of 24%. Nurse turnover is contributing to this shortage, with one nurse recruitment firm reporting that RN turnover reached 17.6% in 2025. The cost of this turnover is hefty as well, with hospitals losing around $60,000 per bedside RN nurse turnover.
Not only does the VIC model alleviate burdens on bedside staff, but it also provides bedside nurses with additional mentorship. The VIC nurses are able to support both new and experienced nurses as they tackle challenging or unusual cases, Tuel said.
However, Tuel also emphasized that a key aspect of the model's success is engaging both bedside and virtual teams in creating and fine-tuning it. When the model is expanded into new areas or specialties, the VIC staff works with the bedside staff to create workflows tailored to their specific tasks. This early and ongoing engagement has also helped the nursing leadership overcome resistance to change.
"Everybody accepts change at a different phase," Tuel said. "Some of us are early adopters, some are late, and it's really important that we bring them all together and bring them along the change cascade as it occurs."
The VIC model has been implemented across 1,075 beds and is on track to expand to 3,000 beds by July 2026, according to Tuel. In 2025, the VIC team facilitated 800,000 virtual visits.
Over the past year, the health system expanded the model from being used only on the inpatient side in medical-surgical units to include emergency departments. Tuel shared that there are also plans to expand into specific service lines, for instance, virtual lactation consulting.
Supporting the nursing workforce to boost retention is a clear strategic imperative for hospitals nationwide. With virtual care models, hospitals can bolster the nursing workforce; however, including the nurses themselves in these efforts remains critical to their success.
Anuja Vaidya has covered the healthcare industry since 2012. She currently covers healthcare IT and innovation, including artificial intelligence, digital healthcare, EHRs and interoperability.