Virtual care model helps CommonSpirit tackle nurse retention challenges

Improving nurse experience and satisfaction is critical for retaining nurses amid expected workforce shortages. Nurses face high rates of burnout as they juggle complex patient care needs and burdensome administrative tasks. However, advancements in technology, particularly virtual care tools, can help alleviate some of these stressors, allowing health systems to better support their nurses and boost nurse retention rates.

At least, that has been CommonSpirit Health's experience. The 159-hospital health system created a Virtually Integrated Care model, supported by homegrown, proprietary technology, that has resulted in a 41% reduction in first-year registered nurse turnover, according to Julie Tuel, system vice president, virtual care nursing practice transformation at CommonSpirit Health.

The model has allowed the health system to "stabilize the workforce," she said.

"We want them to stay working -- not only on the unit they're at, but also at CommonSpirit Health," she continued. "We want to be the place of employment for our nurses."

Several aspects of the VIC model's development and implementation have been key to its success, including involving stakeholders in the model's evolution and keeping technology development in-house.

In-house technology supports the VIC model The VIC model connects virtual nurses to the bedside team and patient through virtual care technology. The virtual nurses assist the bedside teams with various tasks, including clinical documentation, admissions and discharges and patient education. Notably, the VIC team is involved in the complete spectrum of patient care, alongside the bedside team. "What sets our model apart versus other teams is we don't provide episodic care," Tuel said. "And what I mean by that is we don't go in and provide [support for] admissions and discharges and transfers and then come back out. We truly are an integrated part of the care team. We are embedded in that work with them." One of the most critical aspects of the VIC model is the proprietary technology that underpins it, Tuel shared. Called the Virtual Care Delivery Platform, the EHR-agnostic software runs on a browser. It can be used in various environments, including inpatient, outpatient and ancillary care settings. The platform, developed internally by a hospitalist at CommonSpirit, was designed to streamline clinical workflows. For instance, the platform displays a button that immediately connects the VIC team with bedside clinicians and patients. In the room, a wall-mounted screen allows patients and bedside staff to confer with virtual nurses. The CommonSpirit VIC team has also made adjustments to the technology based on stakeholder feedback, Tuel noted. For example, an auto-dim feature was added to the wall-mounted screen so it dims within a set timeframe, allowing patients to rest in a darkened room. The feature was a direct result of patient feedback, Tuel said. Using a homegrown platform rather than a third-party tool has enhanced the VIC team's ability to rapidly deploy the technology and make changes based on user feedback, she added.