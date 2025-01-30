What to know about patient advocate jobs, careers

Patient advocate jobs are becoming more common as healthcare leaders seek to improve the patient experience, boost patient navigation and support a team-based care approach.

Indeed, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) predicts the health education specialist job, which encompasses patient advocates and other similar professions, to grow over the next decade. Between 2023 and 2033, BLS estimates the profession will grow by 7%, which the Bureau considers faster than average. That shakes out to around 6,700 new openings per year over the next ten years.

Although BLS says that health education specialist jobs usually require a bachelor's degree, the patient advocate job description can otherwise be somewhat nebulous. Unlike other health professions, such as nursing, patient advocates do not have a regimented set of prerequisites that they must complete.

Instead, patient advocate job descriptions can vary from hospital to hospital, outlining a core set of competencies that aim to support care coordination and better patient experiences.

What are patient advocates? Patient advocates are healthcare professionals who, unsurprisingly, represent the patient across the clinical experience. According to the Joint Commission, everyone who receives healthcare could use a patient activist, whether that activist does the work as a professional or the activist is a family caregiver. ZipRecruiter says that patient advocates broadly focus on patient navigation, care coordination and patient education. "As a patient advocate, your responsibilities and duties include helping clients understand their treatment options and working with doctors to get the client the best care possible, assisting your client to navigate their insurance coverage, and providing general support to the family throughout the healthcare process," the job recruitment company says on its website. As noted above, some healthcare professionals say patient advocates can do their work informally, namely as caregivers for a loved one. For the purposes of this article, we will discuss professional patient advocates employed by a health system, healthcare payer or private, third-party company. According to Western Governor's University (WGU), a nonprofit online university, patient advocates might have a specific specialty within their advocacy. These might include insurance or health literacy. Other job duties might include visit support, insurance support, financial support, patient health literacy and patient rights. Additionally, some patient advocates specialize in a certain healthcare setting, a certain disease state or a certain population, such as elderly patients, per the Alliance of Professional Health Advocates (APHA).

What skills are needed for patient advocate jobs? Because patient advocates work to streamline the patient experience, educate patients and coordinate care, they need to have a number of soft skills that help them stay organized and interact with patients and other healthcare professionals. "To be a patient advocate, you must be compassionate, have excellent organizational and communication skills, and have a strong working knowledge of how the health and insurance industries function," ZipRecruiter says. "Patient advocates often have a history of serving others in some capacity; many have backgrounds in nursing, social services, and other fields." WGU says patient advocates need a healthy mix of interpersonal and organizational skills, including the following: Advocacy/negotiation skills.

Communication skills.

Attention to detail.

Organizational skills.

Problem-solving skills.

Financial literacy.

Some caregiver skills.

What degrees or certifications are needed for patient advocates? In addition to the skills required for patient advocate jobs, there is also the question of degrees or certifications necessary for the profession. However, unlike physicians or nurses, patient advocates have no standardized education or certification process. According to ZipRecruiter, some patient advocate job listings require an associate's or bachelor's degree, usually in a field like social work. Some listings require previous work in healthcare, nonprofits or social services, although many also offer on-the-job training. ZipRecruiter recommends aspiring patient advocates gain experience through volunteer work. According to WGU, the degree programs that lend themselves best to patient advocate careers include social work, health and human services, nursing, healthcare management and health information management.

Which jobs are similar to patient advocates? Individuals interested in patient advocate jobs might see similar roles under different titles, including social worker, care coordinator or patient navigator. These roles share many of the same hard and soft skills, including empathy, communication skills and organizational skills. However, there can be some subtle differences in those various job titles. For example, social work is a specific field that requires at least a bachelor's degree in social work, although master's degrees in the field are also often needed to land a job. Additionally, social workers must complete licensure exams. This is distinct from patient advocate roles, which do not have industry-standard requirements. Still, there is significant overlap across some of these job titles. Some patient advocates will do care coordination and patient navigation work as part of their roles, and vice versa. As such, there are many transferrable skills across these job descriptions.