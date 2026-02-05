Press Ganey launches GenAI for patient satisfaction survey data

Patient experience consulting firm Press Ganey is doubling down on its AI investments, this week launching Narrative HX, a tool that leverages generative AI to offer patient satisfaction survey summaries.

The AI is designed to help parse through free-text and unstructured feedback from surveys and provide healthcare personnel with actionable insights, the company said. This will give healthcare leaders the information necessary to pivot a patient experience.

"Today, organizations receive staggering volumes of unstructured feedback, but the real challenge is turning that noise into insight that fuels action," Darren Dworkin, chief operating officer of Press Ganey, said in a press release. "Narrative HX makes that possible. AI surfaces themes, sentiment and trends in real time, giving leaders in every industry the clarity they need to act quickly."

Narrative HX uses generative AI to create tailored text analytics models and provide users with overarching patient feedback themes. The system works in approximately 50 different languages, Press Ganey said, and can integrate into organizations' existing human experience platforms.

The system, which Press Ganey said can be used across consumer industries and not just healthcare, is unique from the company's prior ventures in AI. Previous iterations of AI systems have used machine learning to make sense of unstructured, free-text data from patient feedback surveys.

But according to Press Ganey, Narrative HX will replace the manual effort that goes into determining the rules-based approaches in those previous AI tools, allowing organizations to be more agile. When compared with traditional rule-based and legacy machine learning, Narrative HX achieves accuracy of 90% or higher and two-times higher recall and model creation.

One of Narrative HX's early adopters, Henry Ford Health, said the tool makes it easier to act on patient feedback.

"Narrative HX has transformed how we act on patient feedback," Vanessa Mona, vice president of Consumer Insights and Experience at Henry Ford Health, said in the press release.

"What once required hours of manual effort is now automated, giving our team faster insights and more time to focus on what matters most to patients. With Senior Experience Analytics Specialist Cailin Haggerty leading the way, we've uncovered issues like patients struggling to find the portal and addressed them right away, ensuring patient voices don't get lost in the noise."