Athenahealth embeds rater8 reputation management tool for users

Athenahealth has partnered with reputation management company rater8 in a bid to help its customers brace for AI-powered provider search, the company announced via email.

Through the partnership, athenahealth users will be able to leverage rater8's reputation management technology, allowing users to request and respond to online provider reviews, maintain listings, monitor patient experience sentiment and act on patient experience insights.

Such capabilities are essential as healthcare organizations manage their online personas and adjust to a reality in which most patients find a new doctor using AI chatbots.

"A practice's online reputation is the first experience of the care it delivers -- the way patient experience becomes visible, searchable and trusted," Michael Palantoni, chief strategy and corporate development officer at athenahealth, said in an emailed press release. "Partnerships like this extend athenaOne's value by delivering capabilities that help practices stand out and grow in an increasingly AI-driven market."

According to August 2025 data from rater8, nearly a third of those using online tools to look for a doctor are using AI chatbots, such as ChatGPT, to find the right fit. Notably, patients said they trust the recommendations that chatbots give them, with 26% saying the technology has swayed their choice in a new clinician.

Although it's always been important for healthcare organizations to have a clean and accurate online reputation -- after all, patients have been Googling new providers for years -- the new emphasis on AI makes reputation management a must-have.

Generative AI is fed on the information that's indexed online. So, if a practice has numerous negative reviews or an outdated phone number online, it could deter new patients.

This new deal between athenahealth and rater8 aims to support practices in managing their online reputation, specifically in terms of keeping track of online reviews and patient sentiment. Athenahealth users can use the rater8 technology to keep track of this information and take action to intervene, such as by contacting individuals leaving negative reviews to rectify the situation, for example.

"Practices using athenaOne deliver outstanding care every day, and now there's an easy way to make sure their online presence reflects that," Evan Steele, founder and CEO of rater8, said in the press release. "This integration inside athenaOne makes it easy to capture patient feedback and manage reputation as part of existing workflows, without adding time or complexity. We're thrilled that athenahealth recognizes rater8 as an Alliance Partner to support their clients."

The deal between athenahealth and rater8 comes as a part of athena's Alliance Partnerships, designed to let athena users access "vetted, high-impact third-party solutions" that extend athenaOne's reach.

The connection between rater8 and athenaOne is available now.

Sara Heath has reported news related to patient engagement and health equity since 2015.