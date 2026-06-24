153% surge in patient portal messaging imperils provider workloads

It isn't exactly revelatory, and perhaps it's even trite, to state that patient portal messaging increased post-pandemic. But now, new data in JAMA puts an exact number on that increase, and the results are staggering.

Between 2020 and 2025, the number of messages patients sent via the patient portal surged by 153%, while telephone and in-person visits remained stable or else grew modestly. These findings, based on deidentified EHR data from the Epic Cosmos database, raise questions about clinician workloads, health IT infrastructure and even health equity.

"Modern delivery of healthcare means increasingly that healthcare providers will have to balance their digital workload on top of their traditional clinical workload," Dorry L. Segev, M.D., the study's co-investigator and a professor and vice chair in the Department of Surgery at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, said in a statement.

"Clinical staff will need to be trained in mastering the tools of messaging in healthcare; in using AI support programs, including chatbots that can frame content to minimize its complexity; and in making the most effective use of clinician time needed for online billing and online counseling," Segev added.

COVID heralded a patient portal renaissance In response to what felt like the uncontrollable spread of the COVID-19 virus, the nation's public health infrastructure encouraged virtual modalities for care whenever possible. This guidance gave rise to the nation's telehealth boom, which arguably busted later on. COVID also gave rise to more patient portal utilization, which this latest report indicates continued to flourish once pandemic restrictions lifted. Leveraging data about patient portal, telephone, telehealth and in-person office visits at 2,067 hospitals and 47,100 clinics between 2020 and 2025, the researchers concluded that the patient portal has become an instrumental supplement to typical care modalities. During the study period, the number of active patient portal users increased from 94.3 million to 140.5 million. That coincided with the remarkable rise in patient-authored portal messages, totaling 1.34 billion during the five-year period. But it's not just that more patients are sending messages; the typical individual patient is also sending a higher volume of messages on their own, the researchers said. In 2020, the typical patient sent 0.99 portal messages per year. By 2025, that figure had risen to 2.5 messages per patient per year. And with more patients sending more messages, staff had more notes to return. Overall, there were 3.25 billion clinician- and staff-authored patient portal messages during the study period, with clinicians left messaging more patients more often. In 2020, clinicians typically sent 2.2 messages per sender per year. By study's end, that number had risen to 5.4 messages per sender per year. But an increase in patient portal messaging did not mean a decrease in in-person or telephone care, the researchers pointed out. Indeed, between 2020 and 2025, there was a 17% increase in in-person visits, and any observed dip in telephone encounters was relatively modest at 6%. In other words, patient portal messaging hasn't replaced in-person or telephone care access. Rather, it's supplemental, meaning it is adding to already crowded provider workloads.