GLP-1 drugs can interfere with FDG-PET-CT scans, study says

GLP-1 receptor agonists may interfere with the interpretation of fluorodeoxyglucose (FDG) positron emission tomography–computed tomography (PET-CT) cancer scans, according to new findings presented this week at the 38th Annual Congress of the European Association of Nuclear Medicine.

A retrospective case analysis of oncologic FDG-PET-CT scans, led by Alliance Medical researchers in the United Kingdom, found atypical tracer uptake in the bodies of patients taking GLP-1 medications that could risk diagnostic accuracy.

Before FDG-PET-CT imaging scans, patients are injected with FDG, a radioactive glucose tracer, to create detailed images that highlight metabolic activity. Because cancer and inflammatory cells consume glucose at faster rates than other cells, they are picked up as bright, active regions.

Results from the study suggest that GLP-1 drugs can alter glucose uptake in muscles, heart tissue and brown fat in ways that mimic these same metabolic patterns, leading to scans resembling disease activity.

The atypical FDG uptake could be mistaken for inflammation or cancer, leading to potential diagnostic errors, incorrect cancer staging, unnecessary testing or delayed treatment if the patient's drug history isn't taken into account, the researchers warn.

"Recognizing the characteristic uptake associated with GLP-1 agonists helps avoid unnecessary anxiety and interventions, ensuring patients receive the right care, at the right time, without detours or doubt," Peter Strouhal, M.D., Ph.D., Medical Director at Alliance Medical and lead author of the study, said in an AAAS news release.

Although this phenomenon has been previously reported in isolated case reports, this retrospective study represents one of the first organized reviews across a large diagnostic imaging network.