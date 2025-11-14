Consumer confusion fuels risky online drug purchases, survey finds

As more Americans turn to online pharmacies for cheaper, easier access to prescription drugs, two-thirds now say purchasing medicine online feels risky, up 22 points from 2023, a new national survey shows.

This finding comes as many people in the U.S. are buying unapproved versions of popular GLP-1 weight loss drugs from online sellers, despite most being aware of the risks involved.

The 2025 Alliance for Safe Online Pharmacies Foundation (ASOP) Consumer Behavior Survey, released yesterday, examines how Americans view, purchase and judge the safety of prescription drugs sold online, including GLP-1 medications.

The survey, conducted online in August by Abacus Data, used a random sample of more than 1,500 U.S. adults, intentionally oversampling GLP-1 users to ensure enough data for subgroup analysis.

All responses were weighted to reflect U.S. Census demographics and the actual GLP-1 population incidence, which is roughly 14%.

Building on previous surveys, the questionnaire included 60 questions regarding online purchasing behavior, product types, source verification practices and regulatory knowledge.

The majority of participants report purchasing brand-name medications (61%) and generics (71%) online, the survey highlights.

But many are also purchasing non-FDA-approved products, such as peptides (19%), customized medications (32%), compounded drugs (39%), and even goods marked "for research purposes only" (11%).

The report highlights that most Americans, including those who buy prescription drugs online, understand that online pharmacies must be licensed (80%) and that both brand-name and generic manufacturers are required to adhere to the same FDA quality standards (83%).

But despite knowing that, 65% mistakenly believe that online pharmacies and health service sites are reviewed or approved by federal or state regulators, with 44% thinking that prescriptions can be sold without a doctor's order if medical history information is supplied.

Most strikingly, a majority of Americans appear to confuse compounded drugs with FDA-approved products, the report notes, with 73% assuming compounded drugs are checked for safety and quality the same way as brand and generic drugs.

That percentage jumps to 80% among those who buy prescription drugs online and 86% for those who buy GLP-1 drugs.

This is especially troubling, given that 1 in 5 Americans uses online compounding pharmacies and nearly 4 out of 10 purchase compounded drugs through online sellers, the ASOP survey says.