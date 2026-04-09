TrumpRx adds more drugs as AbbVie, Genentech join self-pay platform

American drugmakers AbbVie and Roche's Genentech are the latest Big Pharma giants to list their branded medications on the federal cash-pay platform TrumpRx, which went live just over two months ago as part of the White House's efforts to lower U.S. prescription drug costs.

In exchange for their participation, the companies gained an exemption from tariffs, which were recently struck down by the Supreme Court and then swiftly reenacted by President Trump on Friday.

AbbVie, which reached a "most-favored-nation" (MFN) pricing deal with the administration in January, was the tenth drugmaker to join the platform. The pharma giant added several medications, including one of its flagship therapies, Humira, hypothyroidism treatment Synthroid and eye medications Combigan and Alphagan P. The discounts on these branded therapies range 64–95%, though all have cheaper, generic versions available on the market.

Shortly after, Genentech became the eleventh Big Pharma player to join TrumpRx, listing its flu medication Xofluza at a 70% discount. The company announced the deal with the White House in December. Unlike AbbVie's additions, Xofluza has no generic equivalent and typically costs around $175 without insurance on GoodRx.

Amgen also expanded its offerings this month to include arthritis drug Enbrel and the plaque psoriasis therapy Otezla -- both priced at $3,354 each, at discounts of 63% and 40%, respectively. Both are still under patent, with no generics on the market. Commercially insured patients can get both medications for as little as $0 per month using co-pay cards.

Last month, Boehringer Ingelheim became the ninth drugmaker to fulfill its MFN pricing agreement with the White House, adding diabetes medications Jentadueto and Jentadueto XR and COPD drug Striverdi Respimat to the platform at discounts of up to 90%. None of these three drugs has a generic alternative.

Jentadueto and Jentadueto XR are listed on TrumpRx for as little as $55, which is significantly lower than the lowest price of $344 on GoodRx. Insured patients, by comparison, typically pay around $25, while Medicare copays range from $20 to more than $500, depending on the plan.

Striverdi Respimat is offered on the cash-pay portal at an 87% discount for $35. With a GoodRx coupon, Striverdi Respimat can be purchased for around $270. The prescription inhalation spray typically costs around $35 per month for patients with commercial insurance, while patients with Medicare may pay anywhere between $4 and $70.

TrumpRx has added 26 drugs since its initial launch. The online portal now connects non-insured patients to 69 drugs from 11 of the top 20 drugmakers. Of the initial 43 drugs offered, nearly half have cheaper generic options available in the U.S., and many of the others can be purchased on existing discount sites.