AstraZeneca joins Pfizer in most-favored nation pricing program

Last week, AstraZeneca became the second pharmaceutical company to reach a deal to join the White House's Most Favored Nation (MFN) prescription drug pricing program, a policy initiative designed to ensure Americans pay no more for prescription drugs than those in other wealthy nations.

Following a similar agreement made with Pfizer announced late last month, the Trump administration is calling the additional partnership another milestone in "ending global freeloading."

Both companies' select discounted products will be available to patients through TrumpRx, a government-run, direct-to-consumer drug purchasing platform that offers discounts for certain drugs without insurance.

Pfizer said most of its primary care drugs and select specialty brands will be discounted 50%, on average, with savings as high as 85%. AstraZeneca also said it will sell certain chronic disease treatments directly to patients at up to 80% off list prices.

The specific terms of the agreements are confidential, but the White House said the deal includes drugs like Pfizer's Eurisa, Xeljanz and Zavzpret and AstraZeneca's respiratory inhalers, Bevespi, Breztri and Airsupra.

Pricing impact Uninsured Americans who are not eligible for manufacturer copays are expected to see the most out-of-pocket savings from the MFN agreements so far. Privately insured patients, however, are unlikely to see much change in what they already pay. Every drug included in the MFN pricing model is already available to commercially insured patients at deeply discounted rates -- or at no cost -- through existing copay savings programs. Every state Medicaid program will have access to MFN-level prices, the White House said, though the impact on beneficiaries remains uncertain. Medicaid enrollees already pay minimal copays, with out-of-pocket costs depending on their plan's negotiated formulary pricing rather than the list price of a drug. Although MFN pricing has the potential to indirectly lower Medicare Part D spending, the savings are not expected to reach beneficiaries, considering the drugs listed so far are not major Medicare cost drivers.