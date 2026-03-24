Boehringer Ingelheim adds 3 drugs to TrumpRx

German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim has added three of its drugs to the federal self-pay platform TrumpRx, which launched earlier this year as part of the White House's push to lower prescription drug prices in the United States.

Boehringer Ingelheim's diabetes drugs Jentadueto and Jentadueto XR, along with COPD therapy Striverdi Respimat, are now listed on the government-run website, bringing TrumpRx's total catalog to 57 products.

Jentadueto and Jentadueto XR carry retail prices over $500 and are listed on TrumpRx.gov at a 90% discount for as little as $55, which is significantly lower than the lowest price of $344 on GoodRx.

Striverdi Respimat is also offered on the cash-pay portal at an 87% discount, bringing the inhaler down to $35. On GoodRx, Striverdi Respimat can be purchased for $269 with a coupon.

The addition is part of a broader agreement Boehringer Ingelheim made with the Trump administration in December to align U.S. drug prices more closely with those in other developed countries under the most-favored-nation (MFN) pricing model.

Prior to the deal, the White House sent letters in May to 17 of the world's largest drugmakers, including Boehringer Ingelheim, outlining steps to bring U.S. drug prices in line with international benchmarks and warning of potential consequences for noncompliance under an Executive Order signed by President Trump.

All 17 companies ultimately agreed to make select drugs available on the cash-pay platform, with Boehringer Ingelheim becoming the ninth drugmaker to commit, according to the White House. Johnson & Johnson and AbbVie were the latest drugmakers to finalize negotiations in January.

TrumpRx went live at the beginning of last month with 43 products from the first five drugmakers to strike MFN pricing deals with the White House -- AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, EMD Serono, Novo Nordisk and Pfizer.

Of the initial 43 drugs, 20 have generic versions available on the U.S. market, and many of the others can be purchased through previously existing discount programs.

Since then, 14 additional products have been added to the site, including Eli Lilly's multidose Zepbound KwikPen.

In March, Novartis upheld its end of the bargain and added multiple sclerosis therapy Mayzent and cancer drugs Rydapt and Tabrecta to TrumpRx.

Shortly after, Amgen and GSK followed suit with drugs of their own. Amgen's offerings include the Humira biosimilar Amjevita, migraine prevention therapy Aimovig, and cholesterol drug Repatha. GSK's inhalers Incruse, Arnuity and Anoro Ellipta and the antiviral Relenza are also now available on the direct-to-consumer platform.

Drugs from other Big Pharma companies that struck deals, including Merck, Bristol Myers Squibb, Genentech, Gilead Sciences, Sanofi, AbbVie and Johnson & Johnson, have yet to appear on the site but are expected to be added soon.

Alivia Kaylor is a scientist and the senior site editor of Pharma Life Sciences.

Editor's note: This article has been updated to correct an error regarding the availability of a generic version of Jentadueto. The original version incorrectly stated that a generic for Jentadueto is available. Boehringer Ingelheim has confirmed that there are currently no generic versions of Jentadueto on the market.