What providers really need to streamline prior authorizations

Leading health insurance plans took a pledge over a year ago to streamline prior authorizations. They recently doubled down on their progress toward their commitments, but healthcare providers have yet to experience much improvement.

The voluntary pledge outlined a multi-year pledge with six commitments: standardizing electronic prior authorizations, reducing the scope of prior authorizations, ensuring continuity of care when someone switches plans, enhancing communication and transparency around determinations, increasing near-real-time responses, and ensuring continued medical revenue for non-approved requests.

About 50 health plans, including the largest U.S. health insurance companies at the time, signed the pledge and have reported progress, particularly around reducing the number of services subject to prior authorizations.

However, AMGA's Darryl Drevna, senior director of regulatory affairs, says providers haven't seen much of a decrease in prior authorization burden.

"If you look at the volume of requests and the share that comes back as unnecessary, they look about the same as they did a year ago," he said, underscoring how this metric should have decreased if payers are truly requiring fewer prior authorizations.

From 30,000 feet to ground level The issue isn't necessarily that payers aren't doing enough, but that the impact of their commitments after a year has yet to trickle down to practicing providers. "You see this a lot in healthcare policy; it's theory versus practice," Drevna said. "We've altered the arrangements at the 30,000-foot level, but by the time it gets down to the clicks with the clinician in front of the patient, that takes a long time." That's why America's Health Insurance Plans, which sponsors the pledge, has emphasized the multi-year aspect of the commitment. In fact, the signatories have prioritized two goals this first year -- reducing the scope of services subject to prior authorizations and ensuring continuity of care. Participating plans will focus more on implementing a standardized, electronic transaction in January 2027. AHIP and the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association previewed the standardization effort in April, saying it will apply to medical services commonly subject to prior authorizations, such as orthopedic surgeries and imaging services. AHIP's president and CEO Mike Tuffin said at the time that this effort, which will happen on a rolling basis next year, will speed up the process and reduce friction for payers, providers and patients. Signatory plans also plan to implement enhanced communication strategies at the beginning of next year, according to AHIP. They also aim to achieve at least 80% of prior authorization approvals in real time across all coverage types in 2027. Despite concrete timelines, many providers remain skeptical about the health plans' progress on their commitments. Recent reports have called the pledge performative, saying it continues to delay affordable access to care for vulnerable patients and lacks the teeth for meaningful change. Drevna said that prior authorizations remain a "really personal and painful" issue for medical groups. To this day, the industry insider hears stories from AMGA members about the frustrations and burdens associated with the process. These issues aren't getting better either, despite leading payers publicly sharing their plans and progress. For example, the growing demand for GLP-1s has added to medical groups' prior authorization burdens. Payers seek to manage utilization for newly released therapeutics, further adding to providers' burden, according to Drevna.