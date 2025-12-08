Do information blocking, test result rules hurt patients?

No patient should get a life-altering medical diagnosis when they're waiting in line at the airport or picking up their child from school or, frankly, any time they can't be surrounded by their medical team, according to Darryl Drevna, senior director of regulatory affairs at AMGA.

But that's what happens all too often with patient data access and immediate resulting provisions under the 21st Century Cures Act, per Drevna, citing AMGA's provider members. The 2016 law put in place regulations regarding information blocking which, among other things, requires healthcare providers and other entities to enable immediate patient data access.

This includes access to test results -- even before a provider has had the chance to review and discuss them with the patient.

"This is an issue that, candidly, our members brought to our attention," Drevna said in a phone interview. "We started getting some calls from our members right off the bat saying this is a problem. It was causing a whole lot of confusion for patients when they were getting test results that they either didn't understand or misinterpreted or were acting against their best interest."

AMGA has nudged the Assistant Secretary for Technology Policy/Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT (ASTP/ONC) about the rule in the past, encouraging the office to take a nuanced approach to the information blocking rules compelling immediate resulting.

The trade group was motivated again in September 2025, when ASTP/ONC signaled a stricter lockdown on information blocking.

"We ask ASTP to reconsider its interpretation that any delay, even for a matter of hours, constitutes 'interference' absent an immediate threat of physical harm," Jerry Penso, M.D., president and CEO of AMGA, wrote in an October letter to ASTP/ONC. "Emotional and mental harm caused by patients learning devastating diagnoses without provider support is real, profound, and should be recognized in federal regulation."

To be clear, AMGA is not against patient data access, Drevna stressed. Transparency and timely patient access to health information are paramount to the trade group, he said, but it is likewise important that patients receive test results compassionately.

AMGA insists ASTP/ONC reconsider what constitutes "compassion" in terms of patient data access, asserting that getting a test result with no context and no consult might do more harm than good.

What are the consequences of "immediate resulting"? Despite AMGA's critique, patient data access mandates under the 21st Century Cures Act garner support -- in particular, from patients themselves. An April 2025 report in JAMA Network Open found that patients get stressed waiting for their test results to appear in the patient portal, with more than a third hitting the refresh button in anticipation of their results. In March 2023, researchers found that patients are okay with getting their test results via the patient portal, even if their doctor hasn't had a chance to review or discuss them together first. Both reports stressed the importance of strong patient-provider communication to set expectations around results. Those conversations are also highly endorsed by both ASTP/ONC and AMGA. "Part of it is having a conversation with patients on the front end. You have to prepare them," Drevna explained. "'This is what we're testing for, this is what the possibility might be.' So you're prepped for that. That's something ASTP/ONC has been pushing, is patients should be prepared for results. That works to an extent." But good intentions can still have adverse consequences, especially if patients get a life-altering test result, a result they weren't expecting or a result they don't understand. The issues compound if patients get results at an inopportune time, which is a possibility given that IT systems are built to send a notification to patients as soon as the lab returns with the results. Patients might get their results when out to dinner with friends or at 6 p.m. on a Friday night, facing an entire weekend before a doctor is available to consult with them. What do patients do in those instances? They Google their prognosis, Drevna said, which can cause more stress or even prompt patients to act against their best interests. Other AMGA members have recalled patients leaving the emergency department early and against medical advice, or they show up in the ED unnecessarily because they're confused about their health and have nowhere else to go. All of this amounts to emotional stress, Drevna said. "A lot of times, there's a difference or a disconnect between the theory of a regulation or rule and how it's practiced on the ground," he acknowledged. "We're trying to make sure that patients get access to their information in the most compassionate way possible." There's some evidence to back this approach. For example, a report in the journal Radiation Oncology found that patient anxiety levels go down if they can receive a test result with the counsel of their doctor. According to AMGA, there needs to be room in the information blocking regulations to allow for that counsel, at least in extreme circumstances.