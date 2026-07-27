Deep RCM vendor partnership drives better collections, efficiency

Healthcare providers using several revenue cycle management technology solutions from a single vendor are seeing more workflow efficiencies and cash collections, according to a new report from KLAS.

The healthcare market research firm surveyed a handful of what it calls "deep adopters." These providers have implemented at least three distinct RCM technology solutions from one vendor to access a more integrated RCM platform.

The survey revealed that these deep adopters report some level of workflow and financial improvement regardless of which vendor they partnered with. These improvements most commonly included better cash collections, lower cost to collect, better scalability and increased workflow efficiency.

The report's authors explained that improvements stemmed from a reduced reliance on multiple systems and portals. However, deep adopters across all four of the vendors included in the report did not experience a reduction in vendor costs.

According to the report, "there is no true all-inclusive pricing, meaning organizations still face additional costs from their vendor when adding new modules or applications."

Why go all in with an RCM technology vendor The RCM technology landscape has always been a smorgasbord of vendors and solutions. While most healthcare organizations rely on the EHR system for at least some RCM capabilities, providers are increasingly adopting third-party solutions to bolster native EHR functions or automate more of their revenue cycles. However, this has led to a fragmented, "bolt-on" environment for providers. Consequently, they have experienced operational challenges around coordinating RCM solutions, including data silos that affect efficiency. Providers are seemingly trying to fix the patchwork of technology, though. "The reason they opt to go down this route is to consolidate technology, simplify the partnership for better relationship and pricing, and also get functionality and integration benefits," Paul Warburton, co-author of the report and principal analyst at KLAS, told RevCycle Management. When asked why they chose more solutions from a single vendor, most deep adopters (57%) said they wanted to consolidate third-party RCM solutions. An equal proportion also said they wanted a stronger vendor partnership or relationship. Pricing was also a leading decision factor, with 43% of deep adopters. Gaining new or expanded functionality wasn't necessarily a driving factor, although 41% of deep adopters did consider this when choosing a vendor. A little over a third of respondents also identifiedenhancing integration between revenue cycle modules (37%), improving existing functionality (37%) and enhancing integration with the EHR (35%). "This speaks to the frustration leaders have managing multiple products across their revenue cycle today," Warburton explained. "So, they are concerned about poor efficiency that drives their administrative waste. As such, they are hoping reducing technology will help reduce cost and bring in money faster."

RCM vendors leading the end-to-end charge The report surveyed deep adopters across four RCM technology vendors: Availity, Experian Health, FinThrive and Waystar. Respondents were generally satisfied with their respective RCM suites, with the lowest score being B on the typical grading scale. However, Waystar led the vendors in overall satisfaction, earning an A rating. Deep adopters of Waystar's RCM solutions reported the most success in achieving their goals with that vendor, including primarily creating a stronger vendor partnership. They also cited Waystar's pricing-bundling model, which reduced the feeling of being nickel-and-dimed. However, some deeper adopters reported turning off some of Waystar's modules after not seeing enough value from the results, KLAS reported. Availity also earned an A rating, with the limited number of deep adopters giving it an A-. Respondents who chose Availity reported the most consistent outcomes, with at least 51% improving across cost to collect, cybersecurity, integration between modules, integration with the EHR, scalability, vendor partnerships and work efficiency. However, the report's authors said that, given the limited number of deep adopters, the vendor will need to scale its outcomes to attract more customers to its enterprise technology. Experian Health and FinThrive landed in the B-range, with a B+ and a B, respectively. Outcomes among deep adopters were less consistent, with Experian's clients most commonly reporting improved cash collections and FinThrive's reporting improvements in work efficiency and cash collections. For both of these vendors, integration between modules and the EHR left something to be desired, as did their abilities to get some critical features functional, KLAS reported. But faster automation development, particularly around AI, was a weak spot for all vendors in the report. Availity and Waystar deep adopters just felt "a greater sense of momentum."