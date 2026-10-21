Provider-sponsored health plans negotiate lower rates

Provider-sponsored health plans have significantly lower prices compared to so-called nonintegrated plans, adding to the debate over vertical integration in healthcare, according to a new study in Health Affairs.

The study out of the University of Michigan and the University of Chicago analyzed 9.4 million prices reported by nearly 640 health systems under the Hospital Price Transparency Rule, which requires hospitals to publicly list prices for all services and items, including negotiated rates. They compared prices across 46 high-revenue services.

Provider-sponsored health plans were common among the health systems in the study, with 28% operating their own plan as of 2023. Those plans were mostly in Medicare Advantage, the study found.

These plans had negotiated lower rates with hospitals for 44 of the services analyzed, researchers reported.

They said the price differences between provider-sponsored health plans and nonintegrated plans, which operated separately from a health system, were significant. For example, a head CT scan without contrast had a median adjusted negotiated price of $638 for provider-sponsored plans versus $885 for nonintegrated insurers.

The largest price gap was for level 1 emergency department facility fees, which were 22% lower for provider-sponsored plans ($216) than nonintegrated insurers ($277).

The key to lower healthcare costs? The U.S. healthcare industry is desperate to stymie the unsustainable growth rate of its healthcare spending, which reached over 7% for the second consecutive year in 2024. This brought healthcare spending to a whopping $5.3 trillion that year. Lower commercial prices for healthcare services would tamp down overall expenditures. However, researchers in the Health Affairs study cautioned against using provider-sponsored plans as a model. They explained that vertically integrated insurers -- those attached to a health system -- may have an information advantage compared to nonintegrated insurers that allows them to negotiate prices close to the actual cost of care. However, they also said the lower negotiated prices between a health system and its own health plan could signal a shift in profits from the hospital side to the insurance side, especially since vertically integrated insurers face lighter regulation on how profits are used. In other words, vertically integrated insurers are essentially paying themselves, critics argue. These are two possible, non-exclusive explanations for the study's findings, but they carry very different policy implications if lawmakers are seeking to cut costs. One suggests genuine cost savings, while the other represents a redistribution of costs.