Mayo Clinic Platform launches AI tool to streamline clinical decision-making

Dive Brief:

Mayo Clinic’s health tech innovation arm, Mayo Clinic Platform, has launched an artificial intelligence tool to bring patients' medical information and relevant clinical evidence together during patient interactions, the health system said Tuesday.

The solution offers clinicians specific guidance for more than 35 specialties, helping answer clinical questions, explore diagnoses and assess care options. The tool aims to reduce the time clinicians spend finding the information they need across different resources and to focus more on patient care.

The tool is available to clinicians at the Mayo Clinic and others who work for organizations that participate in Mayo Clinic Platform’s provider programs.

Dive Insight:

Clinical decision support is one of the most popular uses for health AI. Drawing on AI's rapidly evolving ability to synthesize and analyze data, more healthcare providers are using AI to provide care recommendations based on medical literature and patient data. AI companies that offer these tools are amassing hundreds of millions of dollars from investors to advance the technology.

Mayo Clinic's tool offers similar benefits, synthesizing the health system's medical knowledge and evidence to offer guidance to clinicians. It’s spearheaded by Mayo Clinic Platform, the health system’s business arm that unites developers, researchers and providers to create AI and digital health tools.

"Clinicians have access to a vast amount of medical knowledge, but finding relevant information for individualized patient care takes valuable time," Maneesh Goyal, chief operating officer of Mayo Clinic Platform, said in a press release.

Clinicians can use the tool's chatbot, for example, to parse medical literature and get responses to clinical questions across various specialties. The tool can also be integrated directly into several electronic health records, allowing clinicians to access patient data and provide personalized care plans, the health system said.

Additionally, the tool offers access to 22 clinical calculators across specialties like cardiology, oncology, hepatology and endocrinology. These calculators analyze health data using various algorithms, formulas and scoring systems to offer care recommendations. Clinicians can use messaging or voice dictation to use the calculators.

Clinicians helped create the new tool, testing it and providing feedback, Mayo Clinic said.

Mayo Clinic has been doubling down on health AI with a series of strategic partnerships and initiatives. In June, Mayo announced a partnership with Microsoft to create an AI model dedicated to healthcare.

Previously published on sister site Healthcare Dive.

Anuja Vaidya has covered the healthcare industry since 2012. She currently covers healthcare IT and innovation, including artificial intelligence, digital healthcare, EHRs and interoperability.