Building AI foundation models to accelerate digital pathology

With the advent of generative AI, health systems are racing to integrate the technology into various aspects of the clinical care continuum. While the most popular genAI use case appears to be clinical documentation, Mayo Clinic recently entered a partnership that would enable it to create new foundation models for digital pathology built on NVIDIA's Blackwell GPU infrastructure.

The partnership, announced at the end of July, involves Mayo Clinic deploying the NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD with NVIDIA DGX B200 systems, an infrastructure that provides AI compute capabilities supported by the Blackwell advanced GPU microarchitecture.

Mayo Clinic plans to use the Blackwell infrastructure to accelerate its foundation model development efforts in digital pathology and beyond, Matthew Callstrom, M.D., Ph.D., who leads Mayo Clinic's GenAI program, shared with Healthtech Analytics. Still, despite the advantages that the Blackwell infrastructure offers, there are enduring challenges to foundation model development, including ensuring data availability and accuracy.

EXPLORING FOUNDATION MODELS IN DIGITAL PATHOLOGY Although digital pathology is not a new concept, advances in health IT have significantly enhanced its ability to support clinical diagnosis and disease treatment. Jim Rogers, CEO of Mayo Clinic Digital Pathology, explained that digital pathology improves upon manual pathology processes in numerous ways. The latter typically involves the pathologist conducting H&E staining on a glass slide and then examining it under a microscope to understand what is occurring within the patient's body. Digital pathology replaces the analog approach with high-resolution digital images of the glass slides. Now, AI foundation models have the potential to further enhance digital pathology by reducing discordance among pathologists. "That, we think, can make a dramatic difference in how people are diagnosed, how people are treated," Rogers said. "The reason being that if AI can help us by looking for patterns, it could determine that the diagnosis should be this versus that. And right now, we rely on pathologists who are very good, but even with very good pathologists, you have a fairly high discordant rate, meaning that you could put a complex case in front of them and they would disagree. The hope would be that AI could help really bring that discordant rate down and allow us to be in a position to more accurately diagnose." Not only that, but AI-supported digital pathology could enable more personalized medicine. Using cancer as an example, Callstrom explained that pathology slides contain a lot of information about the tumor cells and the characteristics of one tumor versus another. "The generative [AI] component here is where it really gets exciting," he said. "So you can start to pair the slide against the treatment and the outcome, and now you can start to use that predictive component to train a model against an unstained slide, which could show you what to expect in terms of treatment response from a patient." Furthermore, building foundation models for digital pathology can serve as an accelerator for developing other AI solutions without requiring access to large datasets. We're incredibly optimistic that these new tools will reduce the administrative burden for the work that our clinicians are doing today. Matthew Callstrom, M.D., Ph.D.Medical director of the department of strategy and leader of Mayo Clinic's GenAI program Take Mayo Clinic's Atlas Foundation model, for instance. Created through a collaboration between Mayo Clinic, Aignostics and Charité, the model is based on more than 1 million histopathology whole-slide images from Mayo Clinic and Charité, Rogers said. It achieves high performance across 21 public benchmark datasets. "And now using that model, we can now quickly identify and develop additional algorithms and models as opposed to having to get access to a large dataset every time we want to try to do something," Rogers said.

HOW THE NVIDIA INFRASTRUCTURE WILL SUPPORT MODEL DEVELOPMENT Building foundation models for digital pathology has the potential to transform the field; however, developing them requires a robust infrastructure for model development. This is where NVIDIA's Blackwell-powered DGX SuperPOD platform comes in. The full-stack data center platform provides computing, storage, networking, software and infrastructure management. According to Callstrom, this infrastructure will allow the health system to build foundation models more efficiently. "You can do it faster, more energy efficient [and] it can take on larger data sets as you do that work," he said. "So it gives you an expanded capability and also allows you to move faster with that capability." Rogers echoed Callstrom, adding that the platform's computing power is immense, enabling model development efforts to skyrocket. "It's like having rocket fuel for your development efforts," he said. "It allows us to go very, very quickly -- what could take months before, could now take weeks or days, depending on what we're trying to build." Additionally, partnering with NVIDIA to deploy the platform on-site offers a greater level of flexibility. Rogers noted that having access to the platform allows the health system to experiment with creating different models, even if not all of them pan out. The health system also plans to use the NVIDIA platform to further train and improve the Atlas model.