Nvidia partners with Mayo Clinic, others on healthcare AI
Nvidia, Mayo Clinic and Illumina team up to enhance AI in healthcare and life sciences, using advanced models, GPU technologies and cloud-native platforms.
Nvidia is working with Mayo Clinic, a top-ranking healthcare provider and researcher, and the biotechnology company Illumina to advance the AI chipmaker's hardware and software in drug discovery, genomic research and healthcare services.
Nvidia highlighted its work in healthcare and the life sciences on Monday, the opening day of this week's J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco. The company has targeted these industries, valued at $10 trillion, as significant markets for the GPUs and software it sells for managing and developing AI applications.
Nvidia is assisting Mayo Clinic in developing pathology foundation models to help diagnose and determine treatments for different cancers. The data used to train the models includes 20 million images drawn from 10 million patient records.
Mayo Clinic plans to deploy the Nvidia DGX Blackwell system, an AI rack that includes GPUs based on Nvidia's new Blackwell architecture. The organization will use DGX with the hardware maker's healthcare imaging platform, called the Medical Open Network for AI. MONAI is a cloud-based platform that leverages Nvidia's Vista-3D foundation model for 3D medical imaging.
Illumina, which specializes in DNA sequencing and other genetic analysis, will use Nvidia technologies to accelerate human genome analysis for researchers, pharmaceutical companies and other life science customers. Illumina plans to offer its DRAGEN, or Dynamic Read Analysis for Genomics, analysis software on Nvidia's accelerated computing systems.
Nvidia also introduced tie-ups with the Arc Institute, a nonprofit biomedical research organization, and IQVia, a provider of clinical research services to the life sciences industry.
Arc collaborates with Nvidia to develop AI models and tools for biomedical and drug discoveries. IQVia will use Nvidia AI Foundry to build custom foundation models and the tech company's AI Enterprise software to develop agentic AI applications.
The AI Foundry service provides Nvidia foundation models, hardware, software and experts to organizations that want to deploy domain-specific generative AI. Enterprise AI is a cloud-native software platform for developing and deploying generative AI and other AI applications on Nvidia hardware.
Healthcare at Nvidia GTC
Healthcare was a major focus at Nvidia's GTC annual developer conference last March. The company launched two dozen microservices to integrate AI into new and existing cloud-native applications. Use cases included advanced imaging, natural language, speech recognition, and biology-related simulation and predictive analysis.
Bristol Myers Squibb was an Nvidia customer that participated in sessions for GTC attendees. The drugmaker was a new licensee of Nvidia's DGX platform and discussed several proof-of-concept use cases, including one on T-cell therapy and another on protein degradation. Those application types involve passing vast amounts of data through an AI system.
"The ability to move lots of what we do into silicon to rule out the things that we can reasonably predict won't work lets us focus on generating new data in areas that will open new insights," said William Mayo, senior vice president of research IT at Bristol Myers Squibb. "That has been a huge win."
Bristol Myers Squibb is not the only healthcare organization that has embraced AI. A market research report published by Arcadia and The Harris Poll found that 96% of healthcare leaders surveyed believed AI will provide a competitive edge today and in the future.
