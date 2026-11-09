How Sentara adapted clinical AI for case management

Case managers guide patients' next steps after hospitalization, whether that means care at home, a nursing facility stay or support with meals, transportation and housing. But to plan effectively, they must first understand the patient's care journey, often having to piece together the story from clinical notes, test results and other documentation scattered across the EHR.

"[Case managers] have to spend an inordinate amount of time finding information that is often in very disparate places," said Rollin Reeder, M.D., vice president and chief health information officer at Sentara Health, a 12-hospital system serving Virginia and North Carolina.

That bottleneck prompted the expansion of an existing AI partnership at the health system. Sentara worked with Regard, an AI clinical decision support platform already used by its physicians, to develop tools for inpatient and ambulatory case managers.

Building AI around case managers' needs When it became clear that case managers needed more support, the health system examined existing options, including tools from its EHR vendor, Epic. "We felt that looking at those tools, they were not providing the quality of data that our case managers needed in a timely fashion," Reeder said. So, Sentara approached Regard about adapting its chart-review capabilities for case managers, Nate Wilson, president and co-founder of Regard, said. The health system had been using Regard to support hospitalist documentation up until that point. "We said, let's understand the fit, the use case, the value. And very quickly, we scoped out a pilot together," said Wilson. Sentara gathered input from frontline case managers before and during the pilot. Some case managers received early training and helped guide development. The first version of the tool used a single prompt to give case managers the information needed to complete their initial assessment, including the patient's clinical journey, risk factors and current status. During the pilot, case managers asked for a summary of changes over the last 24 hours. In response, Regard added a second prompt. "They really leaned into product development. We worked iteratively with Regard. So we had opportunities to improve as we went along," Reeder said. According to Sentara, that second prompt is now the most used, particularly on Mondays, when case managers need an update after the weekend before starting discharge rounds.

Finding answers within the medical chart Case managers access the AI tool within the EHR, where they can use the prompts or ask plain-language questions about a patient's history and care. Ambulatory case managers can also query the chart during virtual patient interactions, helping them answer questions without an extended search, Reeder said. The tool draws on the patient's medical history across current and past encounters, including information from outside the health system available through health information exchanges and Epic's Care Everywhere, Wilson said. The tool uses diagnostic algorithms to assess clinical information and a large language model to present the findings in plain language, helping case managers understand the patient's clinical picture. The case managers can also verify details about the patient through citations linked to the chart. "When a clinician or a case manager clicks on a citation, it will show them the raw data, the base form, where it came from, all of that is fully inspectable," Wilson said. As case managers grew familiar with the tool, they began exploring how it could support other parts of their work. Wilson said case managers' use of the tool began to expand to tasks such as denial appeals, admission status and discharge placement.