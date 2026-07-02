SLA vs. XLA: Which one measures what matters?

Digital experience shapes employee productivity and business performance, with diverse applications, cross-platform services, and on-premises, cloud and remote services taking center stage. And IT leaders and employees increasingly expect IT staff to deliver measurable business value, not just stability.

Many organizations rely heavily on traditional IT service management metrics such as uptime, response times and ticket resolution times. While these metrics remain critical indicators of operational functionality, they fail to paint a complete picture.

Organizations face a new challenge: Systems can meet service-level agreement (SLA) targets while users remain frustrated and productivity suffers. This gap shows why leadership teams increasingly ask whether IT metrics reflect real business outcomes.

IT teams can address these queries by introducing a new approach to measuring outcomes: Experience-level agreements (XLAs). CIOs can modernize how they measure success by combining standard, quantitative SLAs with qualitative XLAs.

Below, explore the capabilities of both agreement types, as well as their strengths and weaknesses. IT leaders can also consider an adoption plan that enhances SLA metrics with XLA data.

How traditional SLAs work Traditional SLAs focus on technical outputs that usually show the following: A binary result, like service available or unavailable.

Numeric comparisons, like the number of tickets resolved in a month compared to other months.

Percentages. Common metrics include the following: Uptime percentages.

Ticket resolution times.

Response times.

Service availability.

Mean time to resolution. Historically, such measures have been valuable. The service-level concept introduced accountability, consistency, predictability and measurable performance standards to the industry, offering clarity to decision-makers, IT managers and consumers. SLAs originate from a time when infrastructure reliability was the primary concern, and they continue to offer value. However, SLAs measure service delivery activities, not business outcomes. They often miss key areas that affect the organization's capabilities, including the following: User frustration, whether external customers or internal employees.

Workflow disruption.

Productivity loss.

Employee sentiment.

Business impact. Imagine a scenario in which a help desk ticket is resolved within SLA targets, but the employee still loses several hours of productivity. The user perception of the help desk remains negative, despite the successful performance metric. Hybrid and remote users amplify this disconnect, making user experience harder to assess using technical metrics alone. Instead, organizations should look beyond traditional IT service management metrics.

What are XLAs and why do they matter? Experience-level agreements measure how users experience IT services rather than how systems perform technically. Unlike SLAs, which track metrics like uptime and response times, XLAs focus on outcomes such as user satisfaction, productivity, adoption and overall digital experience. XLA data aligns IT performance with business value. XLAs measure the following: User satisfaction metrics.

Employee sentiment.

Productivity.

Adoption rates.

Digital experience quality.

Effort required to complete tasks.

Business outcomes tied to technology services. These results can uncover actionable data that improves business outcomes. This is especially true with hybrid and remote work models, where digital experiences directly affect daily productivity. XLAs offer executives better information on business outcomes, helping them demonstrate the value of IT investments. When combined with SLAs, they offer a more complete picture of operational health, business impact and experience.

Why should CIOs care about SLAs vs XLAs? XLAs let CIOs evaluate and demonstrate the effect of technology investments using standard measures and language. XLA results connect technology to productivity, employee engagement, talent retention and customer experience. XLAs turn employee experience into a strategic advantage, as they can identify and improve friction points that affect workforce performance, including the following: Technology experiences that increasingly affect employee satisfaction and engagement.

Poor digital experiences that increase frustration, lower productivity and turnover risk. XLAs improve resource allocation. Examples include the following: Reveal where users face the greatest challenges.

Help prioritize projects and support resources more effectively.

Move decision-making beyond assumptions and technical metrics alone. XLAs strengthen relationships with business stakeholders. Examples include the following: Align IT projects with business priorities.

Offer a shared language around outcomes rather than infrastructure performance.

Build trust and collaboration between IT and business leaders. XLAs enhance digital transformation initiatives. Examples include the following: Tracks adoption and user experience.

Tracks whether technology delivers intended value.

Offers a strategic measurement framework rather than another reporting metric. Adding XLA measures into existing SLA processes requires a new focus.