Texas HIE partnership aims to boost data sharing for critical care

As patients move from one health facility to another, coordination among hospitals, health plans and physician groups is critical to ensure seamless transitions in care. That's why AI-driven care intelligence platform Bamboo Health and the Texas Health Services Authority have formed a bidirectional data-sharing partnership that allows providers and payers to access real-time notifications of admissions, discharges and transfers for 75% of Texas acute care facilities.

THSA, which operates the health information exchange HIETexas, was established to promote interoperability across Texas. By connecting to Bamboo Health's network, Texas organizations already linked to HIETexas will gain increased visibility into patient care events in the state. These events include hospital discharges, emergency department arrivals and transitions in care.

Bamboo Health links 2,500-plus hospitals, 45,000 pharmacies, 8,000 post-acute facilities and more than 30 health plans across the United States. When healthcare data networks are fragmented, providers and payers require multiple interfaces to view complete information on a patient's medical journey, explained Phil Beckett, CEO of THSA.

A key goal for Beckett has been to connect clinics, hospitals and payers to a single source of admission, discharge and transfer (ADT) data. When hospitals' EHR databases, health plans' care management software, primary care practices' records and systems at skilled nursing facilities or behavioral health providers are not sharing information, providers may be unclear of a patient's status when they are discharged from the hospital. Resource-strapped care teams are then sharing information in fragmented ways and still monitoring patients using paper, fax and phone calls, said Vatsala Kapur, Bamboo Health's senior vice president of market access, policy and partnerships. They may also miss chances to follow up with patients, resulting in complications or readmissions.

The partnership between THSA and Bamboo Health, announced Aug. 19, gives providers access to a stream of patient event data in real time using a single connection.

"Bamboo Health connects these disparate systems by helping care teams receive [ADT] notifications in real time, enabling them to coordinate care faster and more effectively, leading to improved patient outcomes," Kapur said.

She added that the healthcare industry has plenty of data but struggles to turn real-time data into timely action.

"Our core mission, and the thing that drives us, is the desire to reduce fragmentation, which is something that I think all of us have experienced at a personal level at some point in our lives in interacting with the healthcare system," Kapur said.

Beckett agreed, stating, "The data is not the competitor here; it's what we do with the data and how we drive impact with it--with the tools we've got."

By enabling bidirectional data sharing with THSA and enhancing care navigation, Bamboo Health aims to reduce healthcare utilization, such as hospital readmissions, in Texas--results that are similar to its work with other provider partners, Kapur said.

Improving critical care transitions with a bidirectional data connection Bamboo and THSA stressed that the partnership moves healthcare interoperability beyond just sharing data to ensuring that it is shared when providers must make critical decisions. Real-time event notifications across Texas could allow healthcare organizations to improve care transitions from one type of care to another and enhance follow-up after a patient is discharged. Healthcare organizations already connected to THSA's HIE can now connect to Bamboo to receive ADT notifications. Providers or payers can access data in their EHR or population health platform through Bamboo's interface using Secure File Transfer Protocol or HL7, according to Kapur. For instance, if a patient at a Texas clinic that's connected to HIETexas traveled to an emergency department outside the state, the ED could notify the clinic using Bamboo Health's network, according to Bamboo. Similarly, a health plan connected to Bamboo may have members being discharged from a Texas hospital on the HIETexas network. The plan's care team can now receive notifications through Bamboo, enabling quicker follow-up. This data access will simplify patient discharge planning, which can involve complicated information sharing around scheduling and follow-ups, Kapur said. Friction also occurs between providers and patients due to inadequate communication and data sharing, she suggested. "[We] leverage ADT data to help automate some of those workflows to really help ease that process, not just for the scheduling functions and the case management functions within a healthcare setting but also for individuals who are struggling to navigate that system," she said. Data from the partnership could help an elderly patient being discharged from the hospital get matched with physical therapy or occupational therapy closer to home, for example. "When an elderly patient is discharged from the hospital, the care team can be notified in real time of the hospital visit through Bamboo Health," Beckett said. "This will allow them to help coordinate care for the patient, assist with additional referrals and appointment scheduling, and help determine the level of care and access they need."