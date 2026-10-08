Epic's pediatric sepsis model misses two-thirds of ED cases

Epic's sepsis model saga continues, with new data showing that the EHR vendor's pediatric sepsis model catches only about a third of cases in the emergency department.

The report, published in JAMA Pediatrics, also flagged serious disparities in the models' efficacy, turning out worse results for Black kids, kids under age 5 and kids visiting smaller or community-based EDs.

Early detection of sepsis is essential. According to the researchers, pediatric in-hospital sepsis mortality is over 10%, and even those who do survive suffer diminished quality of life afterward. Models like Epic's Pediatric Sepsis Early Detection Model (PESM) are key clinical decision support tools designed to flag sepsis cases early.

But the researchers pointed out that the model hasn't been well tested, prompting their investigation -- and a response from an Epic spokesperson.

Using data from 166,943 pediatric ED encounters across eight New York-based facilities, the researchers found that the model only correctly identified 36% of the 189 sepsis cases. Said otherwise, the model missed 64% of pediatric sepsis cases within 24 hours of ED arrival.

The model also has a very low positive predictive value of 3%, indicating a very high false alarm rate. This risks alert fatigue and exposes kids to potentially unnecessary tests and interventions.

Notably, the model has a low predictive sensitivity of 30%, meaning it could only provide early detection for 3 in 10 patients. This goes against what the sepsis model is designed to do -- flag the condition early on.

The tool does have a high negative predictive value of 99%, meaning clinicians using the model can be nearly certain a patient is not septic if they do not get an alert. However, the researchers noted that this does not offset the model's other shortcomings.

Finally, the data showed significant performance differences among subgroups. For example, the model has only 22% sensitivity for Black kids, which is 14 percentage points lower than for the general population. The model also had lower sensitivity for kids under age 5 and kids visiting a non-tertiary ED, meaning an ED in a smaller community hospital.