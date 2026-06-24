Cadence captures $100M to expand RPM platform, AI agents

Remote patient monitoring company Cadence has raised $100 million in Series C funding. The company said it plans to use the new funds to expand its technology and services across health systems, advance its AI agents and grow value-based care models.

Led by Spark Capital, the funding round included investment from health systems such as Memorial Hermann and Duke Health.

The company provides an RPM platform to support chronic care, including treatment for hypertension, type 2 diabetes, heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Through connected devices, the platform collects vital sign readings and transmits them to the clinical team.

Cadence has integrated AI into its platform, leveraging AI agents to monitor patient vitals, support medication adjustments and provide personalized lifestyle coaching. They are also trained to identify risk between clinic visits.

"The moments that matter most for a patient's health often happen at home, not in the clinic," said Jeffrey Ferranti, M.D., senior vice president and chief digital officer of Duke Health, in the press release. "With Cadence, we stay connected to patients with chronic conditions around the clock, monitoring their health continuously so we can intervene early and keep them healthy. Together, we're reimagining what care can be: healthier patients and a stronger, more affordable health system for all."

The company also provides access to a physician-led clinical team to help health systems support patients between visits.

In addition to the funding news, Cadence announced new affiliations with Duke Health and Texas Health Resources. Cadence has partnerships with over 20 health systems, including Providence, and is currently treating more than 100,000 patients.

"We built Cadence to solve the clinical labor constraint at the heart of the chronic disease crisis," said Chris Altchek, founder and CEO of Cadence, in the press release. "Our AI automates care under close supervision, guided by our medical group, governed by our health system clinical protocols, and reimbursed through billing infrastructure and at-risk contracts."

The fundraising news comes as at-home medical devices for health monitoring grow in popularity. However, a 2025 survey found that while more than half of respondents agreed that remote patient monitoring with at-home devices can provide the same level of care as in-clinic visits for certain conditions, a third are concerned about the safety of AI-powered medical devices.

Anuja Vaidya has covered the healthcare industry since 2012. She currently covers healthcare IT and innovation, including artificial intelligence, digital healthcare, EHRs and interoperability.