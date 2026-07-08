AMA: Structural barriers separate wearables data from clinical care

Wearable healthcare devices have never been more popular, but integrating their data into clinical workflows remains a challenge worldwide.

Consumer-grade healthcare wearables promise real-time health tracking, which, when integrated into clinical care, could provide providers with a treasure trove of data to inform clinical decision-making and potentially enhance care outcomes. However, according to a new survey, structural barriers, including reimbursement pathways and legal concerns, are preventing wearables data from being integrated into clinical care.

Conducted by the American Medical Association's Center for Digital Health and AI and Medscape, the survey polled 2,222 physicians from six countries between January and early March 2026. Of the physicians, 720 were from the U.S., while the rest spanned Canada, the U.K., France, Germany and Spain.

For the survey, healthcare wearables were defined as non-prescription, commercially marketed technologies used to monitor personal health, fitness and performance.

Physician interest in wearables is high Most physicians reviewed wearables data at least sometimes, according to survey results. In the U.S., 86% of physicians reviewed wearable data sometimes, compared with 90% in the U.K., 89% in Canada, 87% in Germany, 87% in Spain, and 85% in France. Most U.S. physicians used wearables to review activity and function metrics (67%), heart physiology (62%), events/alerts (55%) and sleep (54%). Further, a majority of physicians globally reported a clinical advantage in reviewing wearable data, with 77% of U.S. physicians and 74% of physicians outside the U.S. saying the data can enhance patient care. However, this review of wearables data appears to be driven by patients. Physicians from all six countries reported that at least weekly, patients asked for guidance on wearables data (23%), asked them to review the data (21%) and scheduled a visit because of the data (16%). Additionally, 15% reported that patients asked them to incorporate wearables data into care. Still, when patients asked physicians to review and discuss wearable data, physicians typically did so, according to the survey. In the U.S., 32% of physicians reported receiving these patient requests weekly, and 28% complied. This trend was consistent across physicians from all the countries included in the survey; though, the gap between patient request (29%) and physician action (21%) was widest in the U.K.